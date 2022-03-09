Alexander Zverev remains on probation for a year due to an explosion in Acapulco

If the German commits another infraction similar to that of the Mexican Open, he will be suspended by the ATP for eight weeks and will receive a fine of $25,000.

The ATP imposed a one-year period of surveillance on the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist alexander zverevfor violently hitting the umpire’s chair with his racket several times after losing a doubles match at the Mexican Open.

Yes Zverev commits an infraction that carries a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for “physical or verbal assault on an official, opponent, spectator or any other person on the field or in the venue”, will be suspended from the tournaments of the ATP for eight weeks and will receive an additional fine of $25,000, the men’s tennis circuit said.

Zverevwho is third in the standings and was a finalist at the 2020 US Open, has until Friday to appeal the decision of Miro Bratoev, vice president of the ATP for rules and competition.

Alexander Zverev hit the referee’s chair with his racket in Acapulco. EFE

Bratoev conducted an investigation into what happened last month in acapulcoMexico, and concluded that Zverev committed what is known as aggravated behavior under the serious offenses section of the rules of the ATP.

The ATP wrote the decision as a fine and suspension imposed on Zverev but “suspended” unless their behavior warrants the sanctions. The trial period ends on February 22, 2023, one year after the incident in acapulco.

The 24-year-old German tennis player, who was defending the singles title at the Mexican Openwas ejected from the tournament for yelling and cursing at referee Alessandro Germani and violently hitting the chair on at least four occasions.

just before Zverev and his partner Marcelo Melo lost their doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani warned Zverev for yelling and cursing when discussing an opponent’s move that was considered valid. That led to a match point. And once the match was over, Zverev hit the referee’s chair.

In his first competition after the event, Zverev he won two singles matches to help Germany beat Brazil in the Davis Cup this weekend.

Zverev has already been fined $40,000 and forfeited over $30,000 in prize money, as well as all the ranking points he earned at acapulco. The ATP said at the time that two fines of $20,000 each had been imposed for insults and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum immediate penalty for each offence.

The ATP opened a domestic violence investigation in October following accusations by an ex-girlfriend of Zverev.