After the tragedy in the Querétaro-Atlas: the count of the damage and the battle not to lose sponsorships

The clashes between the Querétaro and Atlas bars left 26 injured, according to official figures. (Illustration: Jovani Pérez)

The 63rd minute of the match was played between the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and the Zorros del Atlas of the ninth day of Liga MX when a confrontation between the supporters of both clubs began in the stands, a fight that quickly reached the soccer field where entire families, including children, sought shelter.

Due to the invasion, the game was stopped, but the violence continued due to the scarce presence of security elements in the stadium, facts that were reflected in images and videos that were the protagonists of the headlines of the national and international press.

These records of violence, blood and terror that left at least 26 injured, according to official figures, have generated countless reactions that have led those who enjoy this sport to demand the disintegration of the fans, the disaffiliation of the Gallos Blancos team, the elimination of Mexico from the World Cup in Qatar a few months before its completion and, even, to be removed as the organizer of this same sports fair by the year 2026.

major damage

Atlas fans gather after violent clashes between fans during a match, in Guadalajara. (REUTERS/Fernando Carranza)

Alejandra Maffey, director of the NETA sports agency that carries the image of athletes like Donovan Carrillo, argues that with Violent episodes such as those that occurred over the weekend have damaged the image of Mexico as a sports manager.

“I feel, and I am living it, that the brands are no longer trusting soccer so much, and they are already opening up to see other types of sports, because they are no longer selling you the same quality as before, the brands are opening up to other roads and right now he is turning to see Olympic athletes, Formula 1, basketball, among others; At the moment a brand is betting on you, it is because you are going to treat it with care, and at the moment this happens in a stadium, the brand is also tainted, ”he added.

According to data from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), in 2021 Liga MX had a value of 1.9 billion dollars and contributed 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico, which makes it a great attraction for the economic life of the country.

Héctor Quispe, Sports Communication and Identity Consultant (CID), assures that in the short term there could be effects on the Gallos Blancos team, since the lack of clarity and the slow response they have given after the altercations could generate brand uncertainty who sponsor them or were behind them.

Figures from the German sports site Transfermarkt As of March 2022, they point out that the Querétaro FC club has a value of 23.70 million euros (548 million pesos)being the 16th team with the most value of the 18 in the league, having behind them brands such as Pedrigree, Sayer, Sisnova and Charly.

“(These violent factors) generate mistrust in sponsors […] I am not going to invest in a team that is not capable of organizing itself in its place. This is the worst situation of its kind that has been experienced in Mexico and it is a crisis that is not well treated, ”said the also professor at the Universidad del Valle de México.

Quispe warned that although right now the scenario in which the Querétaro team is developing is uncertain, your finances could faltere considering that its stadium has a capacity of 34 thousand 130 spectators —although sometimes its income was no more than 50 thousand pesos per match—, added to the fact that the transmission of the matches generates the 40% of your earnings and, if disenrolled, you could face lawsuits from sponsors for breaches of contract.

For Esperanza Platas, general director of the sports marketing company Platas Sports, the events that occurred in La Corregidora have seriously affected the image of sport in the country, which is supposed to be synonymous with recreation, health, unity, competitiveness, honesty, peace.

However, and in contrast to Maffey, Platas acknowledges that the current context might not affect significantly in the income enjoyed by Mexican soccer, as it ensures that the sponsors will not leave due to the importance of this market, although they will take precautions.

Mexico and its role in the World Cup

People hit each other in the seating area of ​​the La Corregidora stadium, leaving at least 22 injured in a brawl when soccer fans stormed the field during a first division match between Querétaro and Liga MX champion Atlas in Querétaro , Mexico, on March 5, 2022. Image taken on March 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Victor Pichardo)

On the role that Mexico plays in the face of the fact that in a few months the Qatar World Cup, Héctor Quispe underlines that the country will not have major problems with the role it plays, however, he recognizes that there is a small possibility that in the long term there will be effects on the renegotiation of contracts with various brands and in the disinterest of the fans to return to the stadiums.

As for the subject of tripartite organization of the 2026 World Cup which is in the hands of Mexico, Canada and the United States, the expert points out that the Aztec nation is not in danger of being eliminated either, since only 10 games will be played in Mexican territory, which in the opinion of the FMF itself could be played at the Azteca Stadium, at the Akron Stadium and at the Technological Stadiumalthough this has yet to be determined by FIFA.

In contrast, Esperanza Platas asserts that there will be a change in the image of Mexico and puts it on the table the country’s capacity to handle sporting events on a large scale despite the fact that it has already hosted a World Cup and even the Olympic Games.

Faced with the launch of campaigns such as “Shout Mexico” and “Shout for peace”, which have not yielded major results in the fight to eradicate violence, the former Director of the Fundación Pro Mujer y Deporte, Alejandra Maffey, He emphasizes that there is no other way than to eliminate the bars to return to making soccer a family sport and friendship.

Under Scrutiny

Atlas supporters fight with supporters of Querétaro during the soccer match between Querétaro and Atlas at the Corregidora stadium. (Photo by EDUARDO GOMEZ / AFP)

Recent events have not left the sports authorities in a good light either, who, far from offering clear and precise messages, are pointed out on social networks with hashtags such as #National Shame and #National Mourning.

Mikel Arriolaexecutive president of La Liga MX, determined on Sunday that fans of visiting clubs will not be able to enter soccer stadiums to avoid more violent acts, a decision that for many soccer lovers seems insufficient.

Regarding a possible disaffiliation of Querétaro, Arriola pointed out that “all scenarios are on the table, but the evidence must be analyzed.”

For its part, Gabriel Solares, President of Querétaro, announced that 600 security elements were employed on Saturday, but “they were overwhelmed, not because of the number of elements but because the strategy was not planned correctly.”

According to Solares, the Querétaro bar is made up of around 3,500 peoplebut currently they are not credentialed, so the identity of those who participated is unknown, without there being a single detainee at the moment.

yon de louisa, president of the FMF, offered an apology for having delayed in expressing his position and assured that “these terrible events outrage us, embarrass us, we deeply regret them.” This Tuesday will join an assembly of owners of the 18 teams of the first division in which the investigation of the Disciplinary Commission will be reviewed and the situation of the bars will be evaluated.

Although the decision on whether or not to disaffiliate Querétaro could take time, Adolfo Ríos, general director of the Roostersindicated that he agrees that an “exemplary sanction” be applied even if it means that the club is eliminated.

Regarding the failure and no action by private security in La Corregidora, the director told Futbol Picante that “we do not know when it failed, when control was lost and why there was no response. (…) Reports have already been filed for the security company and for all those who are responsible for this tragedy”, he pointed out.

