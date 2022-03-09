After Forrest Gump and Castaway, Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis work together again and adapt “Here”

Will there be a more iconic movie than Forrest Gump? And if by chance it is not your favorite, it would not be unusual for it to be in the Top 5. Perhaps for all this, the news of Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis working together once again makes the hearts of many moviegoers vibrate. .

According to some North American media, Hanks and Zemeckis will bring to the cinema “Here”, the graphic novel created by Richard McGuire . A project that is already the focus of studios and streaming platforms for taking over the rights to this new film.

What we know for now is that Robert will be the director and he – along with Eric Roth – will also be responsible for the script. Starring Tom Hanks, it will be produced by the actor and director’s companies, ImageMovers and Playtone.

What is the history? Taking us through a time journey that begins in the past and ends in the distant future, the narrative takes us to the same corner of a room and will show us all the people who have inhabited it over the years. Originally published in 1957, in 2014 Richard McGuire released a modern version of this same story.