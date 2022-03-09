Adolfo Ríos says goodbye to Querétaro after being suspended for 5 years

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.03.2022 14:29:07





After the sanctions applied by the Mexican Soccer Federation for the violence in Corregidora Stadiumthe sports director of Querétaro, Adolf Riverssaid goodbye to the club on Wednesday after being suspended for five years.

“I came today to the facilities of the Blind for say goodbye of all the companions, of the players, of the coaching staff, practically all those who make it possible for this institution to walk and logically it has not been easy after being in a project that began to walk”, he said.

The director of Queretaro spoke at a press conference to say goodbyesince the entire leadership of the club was suspended as part of the sanctions that were applied for the anger in the corregidor during the match against Atlas of Day 9.

Rivers He said that he complies with the sanction of the FMFwhich will prohibit him from taking any position in another directive of any entity of the mexican soccer and will sit down to analyze to see what follows in his future.

“We are aware and respectful of decisions that must be taken, adhered to. Now the time will come clear the clouds so black who showed up,” he added.