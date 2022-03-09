ADDITIV Medical, the first meeting of the 3D industry with the medical sector

The adoption of additive manufacturing in the medical sector has been extremely well received in recent years, especially since 2020 when the arrival of the health crisis highlighted its great importance. This growth continues to boom, and it is expected that it will continue along the same line in the coming years. That is why the 3Dnatives team has decided throw ADDITIV Medicala hybrid event intended to bring together the different actors of 3D printing with the medical sector. This unique opportunity will serve as a meeting point between the different companies that use 3D printing in the health sector, with those hospitals and research centers in the same field. And you can be part of it too!

After the success of the latest editions of ADDITIV Digital and ADDITIV Mobility, with around 1,000 registered for both events, now is the time to unite companies from the 3D industry with professionals from the health sector. We are waiting for you the pnext May 12, 2022 in a hybrid way at ADDITIV Medical where a long day will take place featuring exhibiting companies, speakers specialized in different fields of medicine and professionals from the sector who will give us their vision of the current state of medical additive manufacturing.

Expanding knowledge virtually

The hybrid event will consist of a main part that will be held virtually through a platform that allows a dynamic exchange between attendees. Throughout 5 hours we will have the opportunity to share all kinds of experiences and knowledge about the use of 3D printing in the medical and dental sector. This day will be dedicated to conferences, workshops and sessions networking with experts from the health sector. The virtual event will open its doors at 09:30 (UTC+01:00) with a keynote speech before moving on to the first ADDITIV Medical panel, titled “The role of additive manufacturing in surgical planning«. These conferences will last 40 minutes and will deal with topics from different health sectors in Spain. Each panel will be followed by a 20-minute workshop in which a 3D printing company will present an interesting topic or application of 3D technology in a specific field. Both in the panels and in the workshops, attendees will be able to pose their doubts and questions to the experts so that they can answer them live.

After each hour of presentations, the event will leave 30 minutes of virtual networking in which the participants will be able to move through the different virtual tables in order to learn more about the companies that work with 3D technologies. Another opportunity in which to talk more directly with the exhibitors. If you want your company to be a candidate to participate as an exhibitor in the event, you can fill out the corresponding form at this link.

After the virtual networking, the round of presentations will begin again, consisting of a conference and a workshop. One of the topics we can expect from these panels focuses on the use of 3D printing in the dental sectorand the other will cover the benefits and challenges of this technology in the medical device development. Still, stay tuned for more information in the coming days and who the speakers at these conferences will be! Meanwhile you can check the different schedules in the event agenda.

A face-to-face meeting with professionals from the sector

In addition to the virtual part, ADDITIV Medical will allow the 3D industry to meet physically in Barcelona. This event will take place in the 3D Incubator, where we will be able to learn about the possibilities of 3D printing in the different fields of medicine. We have already confirmed the presence of great professionals and hospitals, as well as 3D printing companies that will be part of this face-to-face event. Although we will still have to wait a bit to get to know all the details up close!

What do you think of the new ADDITIV Medical event? Don't forget that you can now register for free to attend!