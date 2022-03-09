Academic Forum of Medicine 2022 Tampico will present Grupo Milenio

With the participation of directors, professors and universities, Millennium Group and Multimedia will do this Friday First Academic Forum of the Medicine Career 2022 at Metropolitan Cultural Space.

will take place next March 11th and the opening of the event is scheduled at 10amwhile at 10:30 there will be a tour of the stands on technology and medical innovation together with university directors.

The president of the National Academy of Medicine of Mexicothe Doctor José Halabe Cheremwill welcome this event that is part of the activities of Millennium Forumsduring the inauguration protocol.

It is also considered the master conference from the doctor Ana Graciela Alzaga Fernandezadjunct professor at Weill Cornell Medicine Department of Ophthalmologyat 11:20 in the morning.

They will have the participation of those responsible for the medical schools of the universities of Tampicosuch is the case of Dr. Enrique Álvarez Viaña, from the UAT; Dr. José Armando Luna, responsible for the area in the ICEST; Dr. Carlos García Willis, head of the Medicine area of ​​the I IS; and Dr. Víctor Manuel Gómez, director of said specialty at the UNE.

At 12:20 a recess is scheduled for the activities, the specialist forumswhere attendees will be invited to tour the stands installed in the aforementioned venue.

With the participation of Dr. Karla Gisela Garcia Alvarezthere will be a Directors Forumthere will be the possibility of panelists, question and answer days, as well as other interactions.

Already in the final stretch of First First Academic Forum of the Medicine Career 2022at approximately 2:30 p.m., Dr. José Ignacio Santos Preciado, president of the National Regulatory Committee of Councils of Medical Specialties (Conacem).

In addition to the forums with those responsible for the medical areas of the universities in the southern part of the stateeach of the institutions will give their outstanding students the opportunity to speak.

Millennium Group-Multimedia They carry out these activities knowing the importance of medicine in complex times, where better prepared students are required to face the coming challenges.

VLSS