A space dedicated to Batman – Latest News from Guatemala

Photo: Alejandro Alonzo

A few days ago it premiered on the streaming platform Amazon-Prime the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022), set in the same superhero universe as the television series of the same name developed by Eric Kripke, and based on the comic book characters by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson published by DC Comics and Dynamite Entertainment. The series has been compared to The Animatrix (2003), another similar animated anthology but set in the universe of The Matrix.

Diabolical consists of eight episodes of just 12 minutes each. Each segment was written by a different writer or writing team, including celebrities like Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler and Awkwafina. The original author, Garth Ennis, also contributed a chapter. Because each story is independent, they can be viewed in any order.

An animated anthology set in the violent universe of The Boys.

A very notable aspect of the anthology is that each episode of Diabolical explores a different style of animation. From the style of Chuck Jones and the Looney Tunes, to European comics and anime, the series is a celebration of the possibilities of the medium.

Several of the stars of the television series return to voice their characters, such as Elizabeth Shue and Antony Starr, but the cast also includes other big-name actors such as Don Cheadle, Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith and Nasim. Pedro.

Like the TV series, each episode of Diabolical, in its own way, explores how interacting with the Vought Corporation and their Complex V is always a Faustian deal. Whether it’s helping launch a child into stardom or doling out V-infused face cream to give people their best faces, Vought represents all corporations whose approach to doing business is to put money first and people last. , and is seen as an irredeemable evil.

Diabolical takes this as an inherent truth, and each episode reveals just how awful dealing with the company can be. The tone of the episodes varies between drama and black humor.

Now, it is important to note that this series is not for children (and not for adults with fragile stomachs). If the gut-wrenching violence of The Boys television series had to be limited by budget constraints or special effects technology, Diabolical did not. Without exception, all the chapters feature highly explicit massacres, so for those sensitive to bloodshed, Diabolical might be hard to swallow.