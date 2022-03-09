A new world in Minecraft to work for peace

In Minecraft, Microsoft’s popular block-building game, players can create whatever they want, including their own vision of world peace. To this end, the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway, together with Games for Change and Mojang Studios, has launched an immersive learning experience focused on civic engagement and citizenship, ‘Active Citizen’, in Minecraft: Education Edition. .

Suitable for students between the ages of eight and 16, it features four Nobel Peace Prize laureates, both past and present: Malala Yousafzai, Wangari Maathai, Dalai Lama and Fridtjof Nansen. With them, young people can learn that peace is achieved through actions, both large and small. Also, they will be able to develop an understanding of the skills necessary to bring about positive change in a democratic and peaceful way, and will create their own vision of peace in the immersive world of Minecraft.

What is ‘Active Citizen’?

The extension begins at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, where Alfred Nobel, the creator of the Nobel Prizes, introduces himself to the players. The students will know and learn about the stories of the four Nobel Prize winners that are within it and will help them overcome the different challenges related to peace.

Then, he invites them to create a unique construction in Minecraft that represents ‘Active Citizenship’ for them. After that, the Nobel Peace Center will organize an exhibition of the designs with the contributions of players from all over the world. It also includes complementary resources for use in the classroom, such as lesson plans and discussion guides.

“With this game we want to inspire the next generation to become active citizens and get involved in the causes they care about, on a platform where they feel right at home. Being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize is impossible for most of us, but by inviting players to learn some skills from the laureates, we hope everyone realizes that they can contribute to making the world a better place.” says Kjersti Fløgstad, Executive Director of the Nobel Peace Center.

The project

‘Active Citizen’ is the first collaboration between the Nobel Peace Center and Minecraft: Education Edition, and the first time the Nobel Peace Prize has been part of a game. “Our purpose at Minecraft is to build a better world through the power of play. Through ‘Active Citizen’, we are inviting students to bring their visions of a better world to life not only in Minecraft, but also in their schools and communities,” said Allison Matthews, Head of Education at Minecraft.

‘Active Citizen’ and accompanying lesson plans are available to all Minecraft: Education Edition users both in-game and on the Minecraft website. Didactic material can be found on the educational portal of the Nobel Peace Center.