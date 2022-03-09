A neurostimulator to treat sleep apnea, the latest in medicine to get back to rest

Most people admit to having snored in their sleep. Many times, it is the others who make those who do it notice, but beyond being uncomfortable for the people with whom the dream is shared, it does not usually entail major problems. However, the moment it becomes habitual, you need to be alert as it could be due to a symptom of Sleep apnea.

Although half of those affected by this disease are not diagnosed, it is estimated that 10% of the adult population suffers from this condition that causes, among other consequences, headache, insomnia, irritability due to lack of sleep and respiratory disorders. Therefore, correct treatment is necessary to prevent heart problems and other complications.

as the doctor explains Gonzalo Pin, head of the Quirónsalud Valencia Sleep Unit«the diagnosis and correct treatment of this pathology is essential for the prevention of serious cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, arrhythmias or myocardial infarction».

Until now, in Spain one of the most used treatments has been CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure), an external device that delivers air at a pressure high enough to prevent the airway from collapsing. (being until now the gold standard)

Now the service of otolaryngology of Quirónsalud Valencia has carried out the first hypoglossal nerve neurostimulator implant intervention for the treatment of sleep apnea. Quirónsalud, therefore, is the first hospital in the Valencian Community to have this new technique, that to date was only offered in another Spanish hospital and that is currently widely implemented in countries such as the United States and Germany.

Thanks to this device, similar to a pacemaker, the patient manages to prevent the closure of the airway by sending an electrical signal to the hypoglossal nerve that regulates the movements of the tongue and soft palate.

“In this way,” explains the doctor César Casanova, specialist in sleep apnea surgery of the Quirónsalud Valencia hospital– we managed to open the airway during the periods of apnea and we prevent the collapse of this to allow a correct entry of the air flow during inspiration».

The surgery, which is performed under general anesthesia, lasts three hours, in which, as Dr. Casanova explains, two incisions are made, “one in the chest wall to insert the pulse generator and respiration sensorand another in the neck, below the mandibular edge, to place the electro stimulator».

The patient is discharged after 24 hours and can begin to lead a normal life. It is a technique especially indicated in patients (who do not tolerate the CPAP device) and looking for a alternative (to the same) people with grade I obesityor those with a airway collapse previously evaluated by Induced Sleep Endoscopy (somnoscopy), among others.

In the case of this new treatment offered by Quirónsalud Through the implantation of a neurostimulator, people who suffer from this disease will be able to get rid of the discomfort of having to sleep connected to a machine, but with the same ability to get quality sleep and prevent the dangerous complications that can derive from this condition