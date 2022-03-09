3 emblematic films by Nicolas Cage to celebrate his birthday

Although he is currently considered a meme, Nicolas cage is undoubtedly one of the great actors that Hollywood has seen. In his vast career, Nicolas has gifted the public with a huge amount of papers and stories what are they etched in the public mind.

East comic book fanespecially from Supermanhas received various awards and distinctions, such as Golden Globes, SAG and even a prize Oscar for Best Actor for great work in Leaving Las Vegas (nineteen ninety five)

East January 7th Nicholas Kim Coppolabetter known as Nicolas Cage turns 58 and to celebrate accordingly, we offer a selection with three of his best filmswhich you can find on streaming services and take advantage of to binge the weekend.

Arizona Baby (1987)

After having participated in rumblefish (1983), Birdie (1984), Nicolas’s talent was put to the test in one of the first films by brothers Ethan and Joel Coen.

At Arizona Baby we meet HI. (Nicolas) a recovered bandit and Edwina (Holly Hunter) a police officer. This particular couple Can not have childrenbut this does not limit them to wanting to start a family at all costs, so they decide to kidnap a baby from a family that just had quintuplets.

The film was a success, not only because of the story, but also because of the great display by Nicolas and Hollywithout going any further Arizona Baby raised over $29 millionwhile its budget was a timid $6 million dollars.

Available in: Star+ (for Latin America) – Disney+ (for Spain)

The Rock (1996)

For the 90’s Nicolas tried himself in the action genre and showed that he did not have the slightest problem shooting while wielding phrases to remember, just as they knew how to do in the 80s Arnold, Sylvester and Bruce.

On nineteen ninety six Cage was joined by director Michael “Explosions” Bay and a cast starring Sir Sean Connery, Ed Harris, Michael Biehn, among others, to tell the story of a military group that takes over the Alcatraz facilities with a powerful neurotoxic weapon capable of destroying an entire city. To try to stop the massacre, the US government recruits a handful of men to infiltrate the old jail and neutralize the dangerous weapons.

Great chase sequences, explosions, fights and having to Nicolas teaming up with Sir Seanwere more than enough to make this film a success and eventually a undisputed action classic.

World Trade Center (2006)

In the 2000s, after the attack on the Twin Towersbegan to emerge different stories in series and movies that counted the deeds of the heroes who gave their lives to rescue as many people as possible from the disaster site.

On 2006 Cage joins Oliver Stone for the film World Trade Center. This film based on the true events of the attack of September 11, 2001 brings us before the police officers John McLoughlin (Nicolas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña), who acted quickly and entered one of the World Trade Center towers to help the trapped people, having time counted before the huge structure collapses.

This Stone film gave Nicolas a new lease of life to try himself in a drama. The film was a success and is considered one of the best when it comes to stories related to 9/11.