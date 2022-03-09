20 years ago, Ford did not have toilets for women in its production line – this is the advance of the assembler in gender equality

Although the automotive industry has traditionally been male, lWomen gain ground for their work in this sector. An example is Ford Mexico, which went from not having bathrooms for women on the production line —because there were no female workers in that area— to having 1,666 employees.

In fact, in that area alone, women represent 21.9% of all Ford workers in the country. Reaching that figure has been a continuous task for the assembler, since It’s not about filling a quota.

“There were few women who participated in the production process of vehicles, but this has been changing, especially in the areas of engineering and manufacturing,” Lisette Storey, supervisor of Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Business Insider, told Business Insider Mexico. Ford of Mexico.

In addition, there are 35% women in managerial positions, although there is still an opportunity to achieve greater parity. In this regard, Storey reveals that they find little female staff with engineering training, mainly.

“In the 1980s we started doing conscious hiring to increase the mix of genres. It is not just a matter of including women for the sake of inclusion or going after a quota. It is to be able to offer development opportunities that allow women to be productive, contribute and grow in the company”, explained Storey.

When it comes to statistics in the automotive sector, even the Inegi six years ago did not offer details of the importance of women as workers in that industry. However, the National Women’s Institute pushes the issue with the support of the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT).

Together, last year they presented a forum for the Empowerment of women in the trucking industry.

Ford advances in the inclusion of women in its production line

In recent years, Ford Mexico has taken seriously the creation of comprehensive policies that allow it to have truly diverse work teams. Well, there are not only more women among its ranks, but also people with disabilities and people from the LGBT community.

The way to celebrate the daily work of women is to recognize their ability to be involved in the different areas of the company. The company even has special events to highlight inclusion. For example, the construction of vehicles by women’s teams.

“Another issue that we work on a lot is the connection with our identity, authenticity and sense of belonging. In Cuautitlán, we held an event where 300 women participated in the production of a vehicle made by women to commemorate Women’s Day last year,” revealed Storey.

In this regard, Vanessa López, an employee in the Maintenance area at Ford Cuautitlán, said that working at this company changed her perspective of work behind vehicle assembly.

Vanessa López, a Ford employee at its Cuautitlán plant / Courtesy.

“I used to believe that cars were totally assembled by robots. Now, being here, I realize the importance of each person who works in the different stations and makes this industry work, “he told Business Insider Mexico.

Despite the lack of specialized female talent in engineering and manufacturing, Ford’s commitments have progress targets for 2023, 2025 and 2030, Storey said, although without disclosing the percentages, as these may vary.

