14 feminist songs and a plea to claim the 8M of 2022 to the rhythm of women | Music

And it came again 8M. Although this year feminists from all over the country will not go out en masse to the streets to rvindicate the rights of women and request effective and real equality between the sexes due to the limitations established by the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world, this March 8 there are also reasons for give visibility to women and from LOS40.com we wanted to do it by presenting a list of feminist songs sung by incredible women and that are true hits.

From Aitana to Taylor Swift through Lola Indigo, Zahara and Nathy Pelusohere we leave you the feminist songs that we believe should be played this March 8 and we also add, as bonus tracka little short:

1. The band AidBelen Aguilera and Lola Indigo

If in recent months a song has been published that speaks of sorority, that has been The band Aid. The hit of Belén Aguilera and Lola Índigo speaks of a breakup but does not focus on it, but rather on the ‘girl power’, sorority and the essential role that friendship between women plays in our lives.

two. business womanby Nathy Peluso

Another song that very much deserves to be on this list is business womanfrom the latest album Nathy Peluso, Electric shock. In this song, as Argentine rappers have accustomed us, the artist bets on the women’s empowerment but from a point of view little treated in music: the business. On business woman we can see a powerful Nathy who intends to serve as an example to all those women who are determined to take on the world.

3. The ManTaylor Swift

This theme of Taylor Swift It talks about what the life of a woman would have been like if she had been born a man. The singer exposes how the path for men is easier than for women and makes a plea against prejudice.

Four. You are killing meby Natti Natasha

If anyone has made an explicit call against gender violence in a song in the last year, that has been Natti Natasha with You are killing me, a song that shouts against psychological abuse.

5. HawaiiBeatriz Luengo’s version

Another of the hits of the season has been Hawaii, by Maluma, in all its versions, including that of Beatriz Luengo, a feminist response with which the Spanish artist makes it clear that the important thing when you have a toxic relationship is to leave it behind .

6. shut upby Danna Paola

this same 2020 Danna Paola has presented KOthe disc in which it is framed Shut upa feminist statement in which the artist addresses herself to make clear the importance of loving oneself before anyone else.

7. Santeriaby Lola Indigo, Danna Paola and Denise Rosenthal

On Santeria there was a collaboration of height and the artists did not disappoint. Lola Indigo, Danna Paola and the Chilean Denise Rosenthal they hit the table with a song that makes it clear that ‘girl power’ is here to stay.

8. bugby Karol G.

Carol G has us accustomed to female empowerment, and the ultimate test of its feminist commitment is the buga hit with which he makes it clear that “nobody can with her” nor with the ‘girl power’.

9. When you wentby Aitana and Natalia Lacunza

Aitana joined forces with Natalia Lacunza to release at the end of 2020 When you left, a song framed in its usefulness album, 11 reasonsin which the two artists also make it clear that it is of vital importance leave toxic relationships behind and above all, love oneself.

10. Lysistrata, by Gata Cattana

If Spain a singer raised her voice clearly and openly against machismo that was Gata Cattana. The rapper from Madrid who died in 2017 counts among her repertoire songs as powerful as Lisístrata, a true feminist anthem.

eleven. Today the beast has dinner at homefrom Zahara

Zahara is an artist committed to feminism and in Today the beast at home this is especially obvious. He talks about machismo, surrogacy and, above all, about empowerment.

12. for my girlsChristina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole ft Nathy Peluso

for my girls It is a song that brings together several female artists from different generations and the title says it all: this song is for them.

13. Snow tha product and Bizarrap, BZRP Music Sessions 39



For some time now, the Bizarrap sessions have been leaving us with very diverse gems, but all of them very powerful. An example is this with the snow tha product rapper, a whole feminist allegation loaded with urban rhythm.



14. Ow momRigoberta Bandini



Virtually all of Rigoberta’s songs are feminist hymns but without a doubt Ow mom It is the one that is playing the most in recent months. The participation of the Catalan in the Benidorm Fest



fifteen. Not my responsibilityby Billie Eilish

In May 2020 billie eilish surprised by launching a short film of 3 minutes and 41 seconds entitled Not my responsibility in which, practically as if it were the reading of a poem, he launches a plea against constant criticism of womenhis music and his way of dressing that undoubtedly deserved to appear on this list.