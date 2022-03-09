10 Marvel Movies You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood

The Cinematic Universe has been with us for the last 14 years and some actors like Robert Downey Jr. decided to hang up their superhero suit. Now it’s time to share this list of movies that you should see according to your mood.

Have you felt down and put on an MCU movie to distract yourself? Or maybe just the opposite, you overflow so much happiness that you feel like a marathon with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). This universe of superheroes is about to turn 14 years old and with such an extensive catalog, it is very likely that you will find a movie according to your mood. That is why we are going to present you with some options so that they can accompany you at any time of the day or, of the week. Now sit back and check out these movies starring Chris PrattChadwick Boseman, benedict cumberbatch, Brie Larson and the rest of the gang.

Optimistic: ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) showed us in Captain America: The First Avenger that in addition to his shield and his powers, optimism was one of his main weapons. Whenever a plan went awry and the odds of success plummeted, Cap always looked for a way to fix things.

Cheerful: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

One of the main characteristics of Guardians of the Galaxy is its sense of humor with eccentric characters, part of the magic of James Gunn. In this film we met the team led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who lives in love with his Walkman cassette player and sees life in a relaxed and clear, joyful way.

Persevering: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Not everything in the life of superheroes comes to the first and we could see this in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, where Shang (Simu Liu) used all his perseverance first to solve the mystery that surrounded the family of his mother; after facing against all odds the Dweller in the dark, the new hero of the MCU always persevered.

Nostalgic: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

If there is an MCU movie that tapped into nostalgia and made us scream with excitement, we have to talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home. This movie got Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland fighting together as different versions of spiders. Do you feel nostalgic? Take a look at the tape jon watts!

Solitaire: ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame not only became the second highest grossing movie in cinema history, it also made us jump with emotion with that scene where Captain America (Chris Evans) get help from the world’s most powerful superheroes to face the evil Thanos (Josh Brolyn). You see it? In this movie no one is alone.

Tense: ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Whether it’s school or work, sometimes days get a little tense, but it’s nothing Captain America: Civil War can’t fix. The same story deals with this same theme when facing Cap (Chris Evans) against Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.); its action scenes and the large cast are the solution to clear your mind.

Decided: ‘Black Panther’

The three-time Oscar-winning film Black Panther featured T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), who became the leader of Wakanda, although he did not have a path full of flowers with multiple enemies like Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), but this super never gave in and became one of the most popular characters among the fandom.

Proud: ‘Captain Marvel’

Let’s be honest: few Marvel superheroes proudly wear their powers and, moreover, put it at the service of the people. With this in mind, Captain Marvel is a movie that will increase your pride levels by a few notches.