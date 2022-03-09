10 Celebrities who have joined the causes in favor of gender equality

Far from being a holiday, March 8 turns out to be a space for learning, raising awareness and fighting for women’s rights and gender equality. For some years now, with movements such as #NiUnaMenos and #MeToo, the female struggle for equality has generated a radical change in the world.

The way of perceiving International Women’s Day has changed hand in hand with the voices of those who fight for a more equitable world. After massive marches around the world, women began to have more of a voice, although there is still a long fight ahead.

On the day when women take to the streets to assert their rights, we remember some of the celebrities who join this fight. Whether from its imprint for gender equality, freedom of choice, equal conditions, among other struggles.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson is one of the women who for years has been permeable to the rights and equality of the female gender in society. The Harry Potter actress is the UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador, where she fights to end inequalities between men and women.

Patricia Arquette

When the actress went up to receive her Oscar for her performance in the movie “Boyhood”, she expressed her position on equal pay in her speech. “It’s about time we have equal pay once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America.”

Alicia Keys

Singer Alicia Keys is part of the #NomakeUp movement as a claim for natural beauty. The feminine environment has begun to impose this trend of “natural women”, and we are fascinated by it!

Even Keys, in some of his songs, alludes to the empowerment of women.

meryl streep

Meryl Streep is a member of the group Equality Now, a non-governmental organization founded in 1992. In it, they defend the protection and promotion of the human rights of women and girls.

Streep supports this cause and fights for equal legal regulation between men and women

Lena Dunham

The creator of Girls is a benchmark of the new feminism. From her struggle, she seeks to end the established beauty canons and, like other artists, she also seeks to achieve equal pay.

Kate Winslet

The protagonist of Titanic fights to end the pressure of the canons of beauty imposed on women in Hollywood. She herself demands that neither her face nor her body be retouched in both editorial and promotional photos of her series and movies.

This theme was very recurrent in her latest HBO Max series “Mare of Eastown”, where she herself asked the director not to retouch her face or her body. She insists that it is necessary to see real women on the screens to move away from this idealized conception of women.

Reese witherspoon

The actress is at the head of Pacific Standard Films, her own production company, where her main commitment is to tell important stories about women.

I remember being on shoots where I was the only woman around. Maybe there was one working in the locker room. They were the ones I reached out to when I was just a kid,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

In the interview, he also talked about his commitment to increase the number of female professionals in films and also include LGBT characters.

Beyonce

Beyond her songs where she talks about the power of women in the world, Beyonce is part of “The Shriver Report”. It is an initiative that consists of online essays written by celebrities on different topics related to women.

emma thompson

The Harry Potter actress, during her time at the Berlinale, gave an inspiring speech about the pressure on women to show themselves naked.

Women have been brainwashed into hating our bodies. It is a fact. Everything around us reminds us how imperfect we are: everything is wrong with us. Everything is wrong and you have to show yourself in a certain way.”

Jennifer Aniston

Jen is a defender of the #NoMo movement, she comes from “Not Mother” or “no mother”. He fights for the freedom of choice about motherhood and to end the social mandates that indicate that women have to be mothers.

Men who add to gender equality

Ricky Martin supports various causes regarding the fight for women’s rights. He is very involved, through his Ricky Martin Foundation, in defending and protecting victims of human trafficking.

David Schwimmer participates in the Santa Monica Rape Foundation. The fact of knowing several cases so closely caused the Friends actor to become aware of the issue and commit himself to stop it.

Antonio Banderas, in 2013, gave one of his most representative speeches in a UN campaign to prevent violence against women. The actor from El Zorro called the abuses that are committed “unacceptable”.

The last James Bond has also talked about the role of women and their equality with respect to men.

Daniel Craig was the protagonist of a short film a few years ago in which, dressed as a woman, he explained that two thirds of the jobs carried out in the world are the responsibility of women. However, “they only own 10 percent of the total income and only 1 percent of the properties… So, are we even? Until the answer is yes, we can’t stop wondering.”

The successful Mark Ruffalo recounted in 2013 the difficult situation his mother experienced when she wanted to have an abortion and had to do it illegally. The Hulk interpreter referred to the consequences and difficulties that many women have to face when they decide not to be mothers.

X-Men actor Patrick Stewart had a difficult childhood, as his father beat his mother. In a speech at Amnesty International, the actor spoke of the responsibility of men to stop this type of violence. “Even if she had done something to ‘provoke’ my father to hit her, violence is a choice. And it is a choice that man makes. We can choose to stop it.”

Former US President Barack Obama showed a strong commitment to feminism before, during and even after his term in office. The father of two young men stressed on many occasions that equality between men and women had to be achieved in all areas. “We must continue to change the attitude that punishes women for exercising their sexuality and rewards men for doing the same.”

