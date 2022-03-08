Yon de Luisa warns sanctions after Querétaro vs Atlas

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), louis yonassured that he is in contact with FIFA and CONCACAFand that it has the endorsement of both organizations to take exemplary measures after the violence experienced in the Queretaro vs Atlas.

Yon de Luisa suspended his tour in Europewhere he would meet with different players who would be summoned to the Mexican teamto be present at the

Owners Assembly

extraordinary event that will take place next Tuesday, March 8.

Mikel Arriola warns: exemplary and extraordinary measures

Yon de Luisa warns of exemplary measures

Through the official account of the FMFone by one the messages of louis yon. The president of the Federation assured that he has been in contact with both the FIFAas with the CONCACAF and counts on your full support to take the necessary measures and that are also suggested by the Commission disciplinary.

“I have been in constant communication with FIFA and CONCACAF since last Saturday. We have your full support to execute the measures suggested by the Disciplinary Commission and the Owners’ Assembly. We share a genuine interest that we will not see similar violence in the stadiums in Mexico again.”, stated the manager.

In the same line, louis yon He assured that the measures will be exemplary, in addition to the fact that they have followed up the entire process and are asking that everything be as efficient as possible, in order to do justice.

“Those responsible for violating the regulations, designed to prevent this type of event, will be sanctioned in an exemplary manner. We will be very attentive to the investigations of the authorities, following up and supporting as much as possible so that justice is done for the terrible events of last Saturday.”, he sentenced.

