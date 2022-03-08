WWE would have rushed for AJ Styles’ contract extension

having the permanence of the phenomenal AJ Styles in the company of Vince McMahon, now we know more details about his contract extension, lThe company wanted the deal to happen as soon as possible.

WWE wanted to secure AJ Styles among its ranks

The phenomenal AJ Styles has become one of the company’s top superstars, since his debut at Royal Rumble 2016 has marked a great step by winning almost all the championships that the RAW and SmackDown brands can offer, recently it was reported that AJ decided to continue with the company for many more years by extending his contract with WWE and we would already have new details about it.

According to the portal Fightful Select, WWE would have done everything possible to speed up negotiations with the fighter to extend his contract and make sure he stays with them, This is to avoid the risk that see other offers abroad, this way AJ would stay in the company possibly until his retirement, This was what the aforementioned portal reported.

“WWE expected Styles to have many opportunities waiting for him and they told us that, as in the case from other big names in the company, they wanted Styles’ contract extended before he could get to the wrestling company to talk to someone else. Styles is said to be very happy in the company and has mentioned on numerous occasions that he would like to work for WWE after his career as a wrestler.

Next in the run of the phenomenal

AJ himself has stated that one of the main reasons that led him to make the decision to stay in WWE, it was simply because he likes the environment and the colleagues he has there, for the moment what follows in his career is another great match in the biggest event of the year WrestleMania 38 vs none other than the super star category “R”, We’ll see who comes out standing as the winner.