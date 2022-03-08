WWE RAW live March 7 – Coverage and Results
WWE RAW RESULTS MARCH 7, 2022
CLEVELAND IS READY!
The symphony of Seth “Freakin” Rollins resounds throughout the arena to kick off another edition of the red brand’s weekly show, Rollins arrives accompanied by his “Great Ring Friend” Kevin Owens. What will they have to say?…
THE FIRST COMBAT OF THE NIGHT WILL BE FOR THE TITLES IN COUPLES!
ALPHA ACADEMY (C) VS RK BRO´S VS KEVIN OWENS AND SETH ROLLINS
The match that will inaugurate the battlefield will be a starting duel in which we will have the current champions of the brand facing two Tag Teams that have proven to be champions, so today, we will see a ring full of intensity from minute 1 of the confrontation.
MASTER GABLE.
TREMENDOUS COMBAT! Tonight there has been a war within the string, no one gave up, the three teams gave a formidable combat but today glory smiled on nothing more and nothing less than the now new champions of the mark the… RKBRO’S. They fulfilled what was promised Riddle and Orton arrive at the Showcase of the Immortals with the belts in their possession.
WINNERS: THE RKBRO´S
FLASHING VICTORY!
DANA BROOKE (C) VS. TAMINA FOR 24/7
The days of champion continue to increase because Dana has defended her belt tooth and nail and has shown unwavering strength so much so that tonight she managed to defeat Tamina…
WINNER: DANA BROOKE (C)
RAW WILL HAVE A LIVING LEGEND!
Get ready because youI have Miz & logan paul welcome tonight’s special guest Jerry Lawler…
CLEVELAND!
“WINNERS LEAVE CLEVELAND” THE MIZ
“Cleveland isn’t exactly a #WrestleMania city… Winners leave Cleveland.” This was pointed out by The Miz after facing Jerry Lawler.
“Cleveland isn’t exactly a #Wrestlemania city… Winners leave Cleveland.”
NEXT FIGHT TEAM NXT VS TEAM RAW!
THE DIRTY DAWGS VS TOMMASO CIAMPA & BRON BREAKKER
We will have a fight that has been very active both in previous editions of this show and in NXT 2.0, both Ciampa and Bron are already tired of Ziggler and Roode always getting away with it, so today they have come to their field to show that no matter where they are they never back down from a challenge…
A VICTORY TO FRAME!, Ciampa and the NXT Champion have defeated Dolph and Robert in a great contest, the members of NXT fulfilled what was promised by defeating their rivals of the moment. The public reacted in a great way after the victory of both, this moment will be of great importance for his career.
WINNERS: TOMMASO CIAMPA & BRON BREAKER
NEXT SHOWUP!
OMOS VS APOLLO
The 2.21m titan is facing Apollo right now in a heads up. Can Apollo break Omos’ record or will the Giant continue with the weekly carnage.
THE CARNAGE DOESN’T STOP! Omos quickly and effectively shook the canvas with Apollo’s body, after the fight Commander Azeez planted him in front of Omos and the tension can be noticed between the two.
WINNER: OMOS
WHO IS HE?
Without music. No fanfare. No pyrotechnics. T-shirt without band. This is a Edge very different from the one WWE Universe He has gotten used to it in the last two years. In this gloomy way with a style similar to that of the Undertaker “The R-Rated Superstar” is presented to the public…
A part of him came that we didn’t know existed, however Edge declared the following as soon as he took the microphone to give his promo in a very different way: “This is a me that I have never known before. This is a me that I have fallen in love with.” However, he also mentioned AJ stating that he had done him a favor because last year he was just a clown and now that I’m on top it will be Phenomenal. With this he ended his promo…
RHEA RIPLEY WILL TEAM UP WITH LIV MORGAN!
LIV MORGAN & RHEA RIPLEY VS CARMELLA & QUEEN ZELINA (S)
The champions in pairs face right now in a heads up against The Living Nightmare & Liv Morgan, although it is rare to see this combination in a team, today they will do dumbbell to show that they are also interested in being champions of the division .
THEY QUALIFIED! After a great coordination Liv & Rhea will go to Wrestlemania to compete for the Women’s Tag Team Title. Their rivals in that fight will be the current champions (Carmella & Queen Zelina VS Rhea & Liv VS Sasha & Naomi).
WINNERS: RHEA RIPLEY & LIV MORGAN
THE CHAMPION DOESN’T REST!
FINN BALOR (C) VS AUSTIN THEORY
Right now The Prince will be measured against the sponsored SR. Mcmahon. Theory has shown a taste for new challenges, tonight will be Finn’s first match as the new United States Champion after having withdrawn the scepter from Damian Priest.
THE CHAMPION GETS A VISIT FROM THE PAST!, Damian Priest interfered in the fight to make it clear to Balor that he will do whatever it takes to get the belt back, however by stopping the fight the Puerto Rican brutally attacked Finn leaving him out of action and lying on the canvas Theory took the opportunity to take a photo with “The Prince” prior to Wrestlemania.
WINNER: DISQUALIFICATION
KEVIN OWENS SEND A LOUD AND CLEAR MESSAGE!
After pointing out that he had a plan for Wrestlemania, his vapid intentions were finally made known and it is to bring a living legend from the Attitude Era. “I’M CALLING YOU STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN” those were the words with which Kevin Owens’s message would end…
END THIS GREAT WWE RAW
