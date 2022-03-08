WWE RAW live March 7 – Coverage and Results

From PLANET WRESTLING, WWE website, one more live night of spectacular WWE RAW.

WWE RAW RESULTS MARCH 7, 2022

CLEVELAND IS READY!

The symphony of Seth “Freakin” Rollins resounds throughout the arena to kick off another edition of the red brand’s weekly show, Rollins arrives accompanied by his “Great Ring Friend” Kevin Owens. What will they have to say?…

THE FIRST COMBAT OF THE NIGHT WILL BE FOR THE TITLES IN COUPLES!

ALPHA ACADEMY (C) VS RK BRO´S VS KEVIN OWENS AND SETH ROLLINS

The match that will inaugurate the battlefield will be a starting duel in which we will have the current champions of the brand facing two Tag Teams that have proven to be champions, so today, we will see a ring full of intensity from minute 1 of the confrontation.

TREMENDOUS COMBAT! Tonight there has been a war within the string, no one gave up, the three teams gave a formidable combat but today glory smiled on nothing more and nothing less than the now new champions of the mark the… RKBRO’S. They fulfilled what was promised Riddle and Orton arrive at the Showcase of the Immortals with the belts in their possession.

WINNERS: THE RKBRO´S

“I’ve been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I’m having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND.”@RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/EICZVz8Kcj — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

FLASHING VICTORY!

DANA BROOKE (C) VS. TAMINA FOR 24/7

The days of champion continue to increase because Dana has defended her belt tooth and nail and has shown unwavering strength so much so that tonight she managed to defeat Tamina…

WINNER: DANA BROOKE (C)

RAW WILL HAVE A LIVING LEGEND!

Get ready because youI have Miz & logan paul welcome tonight’s special guest Jerry Lawler…

“WINNERS LEAVE CLEVELAND” THE MIZ

