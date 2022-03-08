WWE Main Event: Cedric Alexander and Veer Mahaan appear on the Thursday show

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Cleveland, Ohio witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive program for streaming. Featured participation includes Cedric Alexander, who participated in both pre-recorded matches. What’s more, Veer Mahaan made a new participation in the Main Event without having made his much-anticipated debut on the main roster. The latest events in RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast next March 10 on Hulu Network.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event March 10, 2022

– Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander.

– The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin).

