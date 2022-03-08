Will Smith surprises on his visit to Guatemala dancing with “El Lobo” Vásquez

Will Smith became a trend after passing through Guatemala; the actor made several activities with the inhabitants of the city of Antigua; sang with a band, played basketball, tried the typical food and even attended a dance Academy. Your stay in this region of Central America It was revealed by himself through his official Twitter account. Instagram.

within the images you see the protagonist of ‘Looking for happiness’ dancing next to “Wolf Vasquez” who turned popular in social networks for their steps of high energy, a type of dance that is characterized by the sounds electronics. His meeting was considered an event very spontaneous, since their fan groups never thought to see them together.

During his tour, ‘The Prince of rap’ dedicated himself to giving autographs to the Guatemalans who were carrying out your daily tasks, also got on a moto-taxi to tour some of the streets of the area, at the end of his transfer he gave her a dedication to the driver inside your unit.

The fans of artist who were of all ages, did not hesitate to take several photos with him. It should be noted that all the time he was close to the people who They wanted to interact in their recordings the presence of Security elements that they prevented him from talking to the residents, it was like that, that he managed have fun with all those present, something that stood out when saying the phrase in Spanish “I love Guatemala”.

According to influencerneither of them planned their coexistence, because he indicated that everything was result of chance, explained that on that day he was working close to where i was visiting Smith, he heard that people were screaming, so he decided to get closer and stayed very surprised:

“Was just a coincidence of destiny. Turns out I was walking working casually out there in the Ancient, since they had hired me for an event. Precisely he was there too and because of the noise we we approach with my wife to see what was happening”, wrote the Wolf in his official account of Twitter.

In this way, it is that the two decided to do together the famous dance tiktoker; his dance was documented by the 53-year-old actor, who later uploaded it to his social media along with the other videos of your visit.

“Hello my friends! It was a nice coincidence that I will always carry her in my mind and heart, and that he take away a beautiful memory of my countrymen and my beautiful Guatemala. Happy weekend to all, God bless you”, wrote the influencer Latin.

There will be a sequel to “I am Legend”

The Name of the actor also became popular in recent days after Warner Bros announced that he was working on the sequel to ‘I’m legend’, a film released in the year 2007 which tells the story of a specialist who must stay in a city contaminated by a virus to stop the disease.

The place dead line He explained that for this installment the return of Smith is planned as Robert Neville also will share the scene with Michael B. Jordan, known for his participation in the film ‘Black Panther’ as the antagonist.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

It was explained that both celebrities will work in the production, and that the realization of the script will be in charge of Akiva Goldsmann, known for being a writer within the first installment.

Note published in El Sol de Puebla