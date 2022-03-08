Who is Gabriel Solares, the owner of the Querétaro soccer club PROFILE

Tonatiuh War

Mexico City / 07.03.2022 18:36:00





After the shocking acts of violence that occurred last Saturday evening at the Corregidora Stadium during the duel between Querétaro vs. Atlas, which left an official balance of 26 injured, the figure of the young owner of Gallos Blancos, Gabriel Solares Jove is under the spotlight, and not only because the Queretaro team could be disaffiliated from Liga MX, nor because of the mismanagement of security that existed inside the feathered building in a duel considered “high risk”, but also because the sudden way in which he became the owner of the albinegro teamthis under the shadow of Greg Taylor.

Solares Jove is a public accountant by professiona career he studied at the Public College of Accountants specializing in the area of ​​financea situation that allowed him to learn the football business where he was a complete unknown, since he had an administrative position in a hospital consortium and was a hotel investor, but it was for the Apertura 2019 tournament, which the now boss of the Albinegros He had his first opportunity in Mexican soccer to appear within the Atlante directivewhere he shared responsibility with Manuel Velarde, who served as executive president, and Juan Ignacio Arrieta, administrative director.

By 2020, and in the face of an alleged financial crisis Grupo Caliente put Gallos Blancos de Querétaro up for sale, club that was acquired by a group of shareholders, who also owned shares in the Iron Colts: promoter and entrepreneur Greg Taylor, Gabriel Solares Jove, Emilio Escalante, Jorge Santillana, Javier Solloa and Manuel Velardethis with the approval of the BBVA MX League and the then president Enrique Bonilla.

Due to his great handling with numbers, something that was a problem in the feathered club, Gabriel Solares was one of the best options, In addition, he was in charge of represent the shareholders’ meeting at the Owners’ Meetingsso his vote was taken into account during the meetings, which is why now that these unfortunate events have taken place, he has been the only one who has stood up for the group of shareholders.

ZZM

​