Who are the owners of the Gallos Blancos?

The Queretaro team is in the eye of the storm after the pitched battle of La Corregidora. But who are their owners?

The still surprising and embarrassing acts of violence that occurred at the La Corregidora Stadium during the match between Querétaro and Atlas They continue to impress and add new chapters. In addition, the entire world of Mexican soccer is waiting to meet the measures that Liga MX will take with the team that officiated at home.

The hours pass and who They are still in the eye of the storm, they are the authorities of the Gallos Blancos squad., who is pointed out as one of the most responsible for the tragedy experienced last Saturday. But, who is behind the administration of the team that can be disaffiliated today?

By mid-2020, and with a view to the Guardian1anes Tournament that closed that pandemic year, Querétaro announced that it had a new administration in chargewhich excited fans to win titles again after those Copa MX 2016 and Supercopa MX 2017. However, the reality today is far from that…

Who are the owners of the Roosters?

– Emilio Escalante: Entrepreneur dedicated to the manufacture of vaccines for the health sector and anti-rabies for 30 years. His company is Dequivamed and has commercial agreements with different state governments, including CDMX. He also ventured into the tourism business.

– Greg Taylor: He is a soccer player promoter, owner of the Promanage company, in charge of representing players and coaches in all the processes they face during the transfer markets (representation, contracts, procedures).

– Manuel Valverde: Sports President. FIFA licensed promoter and partner of Greg Taylor.

– Gabriel Solares Juventus: is the current Corporate President, a public accountant by profession.

– Alfonso and Javier Solloa