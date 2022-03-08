Where the Crawdads Sing: Who stars in the film and when is it released?

The 2018 book Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to the big screen.

News of Where the Crawdads Sings being adapted into a movie began circulating in the summer of 2021 and there is now a release date.

When does the movie Where the Crawdads Sing come out?

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing will be released on July 22, 2022.

The film is being produced by production company Hello Sunshine.

Hello Sunshine was founded by famous actress Reese Witherspoon in 2016.

Where the Crawdads Sing has spent more than 130 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list as of the end of February.

Most read in Entertainment

Witherspoon and his company are known for taking best-selling books and adapting them for the big and small screen.

Some of the books that jumped from the page to the screen include: Wild, Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, and Little Fires Everywhere.

Who will star in the movie Where the Crawdads Sing?

The film adaptation will feature an ensemble of some familiar faces, as well as new ones.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in Hulu’s 2020 series Normal People, will play Kya.

3

Vogue also reports that Harris Dickinson and Taylor John Smith will star in the film.

Taylor John Smith is best known for his role as a distraught murder suspect on HBO’s Sharp Objects.

What is Where the Crawdads Sing about?

The novel on which the film is based centers on Kya, a resident of a North Carolina swamp.

Vogue magazine describes it as a “twisted thriller” and involves a coming-of-age plot.

3

The plot begins set in the 1950s, when readers meet Kya (Edgar-Jones) as a child abandoned by her parents.

Kya has learned to survive independently and her friend Tate (John Smith) teaches her to read and write.

The book sees Kya romantically involved with both Tate and Chase Andrews (Dickinson).

The plot thickens when Kya finds herself embroiled in a murder trial.