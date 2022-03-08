unique in the world and is for sale

Tom Hanks’ car collection has drawn attention for several exceptional pieces like this Fiat Polski 126p.

american actor Tom Hanks posed again next to one of the ‘automotive jewels’ from his private collection. This time his Fiat Polski 126p which is being auctioned off right now in order to fund one of the charitable causes the movie star supports.

The general references about this model that we should know is that it emerged in Poland as a licensed copy of the Fiat 126 to which, as is evident, the term “Polski” and the letter “p” were added to distinguish it. It was made between the years 1973 and 2000.

However, this is not a Polski 126p like the others, since it is a custom copy by the BB Oldtimer Garage company based in the Polish town of Bielsko-Biala, which was delivered in 2017 to Hanks on behalf of this very city.

Its completely white exterior contrasts with a bumper chrome front and rear, 12-inch aluminum wheels painted in the same body color and black rearview mirror caps. It is characteristic of the model square headlamps.

With a two-door configuration, the small Fiat Polski 126p offers space on board for four people. His interior design personalized is also a factor that draws a lot of attention and that will encourage bids to rise. You will see why.

Let’s first look at the details of your green leather upholstery with black inserts and some elements in wood applied to seats, front panel and door panels, with contrast white ruffle. Work that was in charge of Carlex Design, another local Polish company.

Its value increases with a metal plate installed on the front of the vehicle with a movie quote Forrest Gumpon the four instrument panel and on the leather seat pockets bears the inscription “Bielsko-Biala for Tom Hanks”, in addition to the actor’s own signature on the driver’s door.

The propulsion system of this unique 126p consists of a 594 cm3, two-cylinder engine with power of 23 hp. The odometer barely marks 500 kilometers traveled and according to reports it has reached a maximum offer of $57,000 dollars (more than 217 million Colombian pesos).

