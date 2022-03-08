Uncharted Box Office: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg-starrer Crosses $100 Million Worldwide In Opening Weekend

Tom Holland movies are making money at the box office. After his previous release Spider-Man: No Way Home became the most successful movie in the pandemic era, his latest film Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, has also started off strong.

The film, which opens on Friday, February 18, has already surpassed the $100 million mark at the global box office in its opening weekend, according to international reports. Since this is a long weekend in the US (the Presidents Day holiday falls on Monday), the film is projected to end with $139 million in the bank.

According to a report from Deadline, Uncharted earned $51 million over the weekend in the US, along with $55.4 million overseas, giving it a total gross of $106.4 million. Trade analyst projections show the film will gross $88 million by the end of the long weekend in the overseas market, bringing its total long weekend gross to $139 million.

These numbers do not include China, one of the biggest foreign markets for Hollywood movies. Uncharted will not hit screens in the country until March 14. Experts say the Chinese release will further boost the film’s overall numbers next month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has done much more business than expected thanks to younger men, the demographic most likely to go to the movies despite the pandemic. The data shows that more than 60% of movie ticket buyers were male, while 71% of the audience was 35 or younger.

Uncharted is based on the successful Naughty Dog video game series and was directed by Ruben Fleischer. However, the film has been aimed at a non-gaming family audience. The film stars Tom as Nathan Drake, an adventurer, and Mark as his mentor Victor Sullivan. The film also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles.

The film’s success comes despite lukewarm critical reactions. Prior to the film’s release, director Rubin expressed a desire to direct a sequel, but noted that any sequel was contingent on the financial success of the first film.