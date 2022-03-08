Tragedy in Queretaro | Ricardo Rawers, an Atlas fan who wore glasses in La Corregidora, clarifies that he is not blind and that he protected his grandfather from the fight between the bars | PHOTO | RMMD DTBN | Mexico mx | SPORT-TOTAL

Stories of the tragedy of Queretaro vs. Atlas at the La Corregidora Stadium, for the MX League . In recent days, the image of an older adult tightly hugging his son / grandson, who wore sunglasses, became viral, and users on social networks assured that it was a blind person. Even this snapshot was news in various sports media in South America and North America.

However, the protagonist of the photo surprised more than one by using his Facebook account to deny said information.

“You can no longer put on your ‘placose’ glasses because they make you look like a blind man and they make up a thousand stories for you”, he began by saying. “If he was like that, it was because he was taking care of and calming down my grandfather, because he was scared and there was nowhere to run. They were all cons, but thank God nothing happened to us”, he added. In addition, he added different journalistic articles to his publication.

Post by Ricardo Rawers, Atlas fan | Photo: Screenshot.

And, if that wasn’t enough, Ricardo Rawers also uploaded a photo from before the tragedy at La Corregidora Stadium.

New photo of the Atlas fan with his grandfather at the stadium | Photo: Screenshot.

Reports from Mexico

The Government of Querétaro reported that, so far, no deaths have been reported. Mauricio Kuri, authority of that State, held a press conference last Sunday to update these numbers. He indicated that there are 26 people (23 men and 3 women) in the hospital; 3 already discharged. Of the 23, 3 were serious, 10 delicate and 10 not serious.

“It is a tragedy, despite not having deaths. It is unfortunate that lies and misinformation”noted Mauricio Kuri. “We will review all public actions, by action or omission. Stadium security is a private responsibility, so today I have summoned Mikel Arriola (executive president of Liga MX) and Gabriel Solares (president of Gallos) “he added.

