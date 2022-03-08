Tomás Boy was hospitalized urgently: they report him in serious condition

Tomás Boy “El Jefe” entered a hospital in Mexico City (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)

On the night of Monday, March 7, it was reported that Tomas Juan Boy Espinozabetter known as Thomas Boy, entered a hospital of Santa Fe, in Mexico City, for health complications. Until now, the official reasons why the Mexican strategist was admitted to the clinic are unknown, however, it is already said that the situation is delicate and the life of the former soccer player would be compromised.

According to sources inside the hospital where Tomás Boy is, consulted by Infobae Mexicopointed that the Mexican strategist he was on vacation in Acapulco when he had a crisis. So he was rushed from the state of Guerrero to the Mexican capital and arrived at ABC Hospital for your immediate attention.

Although the report of the severity of his health came out around 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), the former Tigres player He would have been hospitalized since 05:00 on Mondaytime in which his admission to the medical center was registered, according to what he could find out Infobae Mexico. Since then remained hospitalized and he was connected to respiratory support devices due to the delicate nature of his condition.

Tomás Boy suffered a pulmonary embolism and is reported serious (Photo: Moisés Pablo/ Cuartoscuro)

A pulmonary embolism thrombus would be the reason why The boss is in serious condition and there is even talk that there is possible brain damage Well, Boy Espinoza was unemployed for 40 minutes before arriving at the hospital, according to information consulted by Infobae Mexico.

During this period, the medical attention carried out the resuscitation maneuvers and the proper protocols for his care, but the neurological effects that the 70-year-old technician may have suffered during that period of time have not yet been ruled out.

Tomas Boy’s family has not issued any kind of statement about it of the health of the emblematic former Tigres player, all the information on the situation in which the former technical director of Mazatlan finds himself has been reserved.

José Ramón Fernández sent a message to Tomás Boy for his delicate state of health (Photo: Twitter/@joserra_espn)

In contrast, different sports journalists dedicated emotional words to the former Cruz Azul coach and asked for his speedy recovery. Through social networks, the words of support for the family of the Bossmost of them asked for his recovery and showed empathy for the complicated moment that the coach’s family is experiencing.

Jose Ramon Fernandezanalyst of ESPN, published on Twitter the diagnosis that Tomás Boy has and in a short sentence showed him his affection. “Tomas Boy suffered a pulmonary thrombosis, Strength Thomas, you’ll get ahead, I appreciate very much”. While David Faitelson, also from ESPNsent a hug and prayers to Andrew Boyeldest son of the experienced professional football coach.

Faitelson sent a message to Tomas Boy (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

“Tomás Boy is going through a delicate health situation… Our prayers are with him and his family… We know that he will recover soon. I send you a hug @AndresBoy … ”, the experienced journalist wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Antonio Nelli, a sports commentator, also published a message in which he wrote the following: “A hug and a lot of strength to Tomás Boy, who is in poor health.”

Tomás Boy only directed Mazatlán for one season in 2020 (Photo: mazatlanfc.com)

The last team he managed was about the club Mazatlan of the MX League. Tomas Boy took command of The Gunboats in October 2020, he was only in command of the Sinaloa squad for seven months well in May 2021 did not reach a common agreement with the Mazatlan board, so he was fired from the technical direction at the end of Guardians Closing Tournament 2021.

Within his career as a coach, he has been in charge of teams such as Queretaro, Veracruz, Morelia, Atlas, Cruz Azul, Puebla and Chivas. And as a player, his career stands out for having been a figure with Tigres in the 1980s.

