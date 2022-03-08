This is how other violent acts have been sanctioned in Liga MX stadiums

The corresponding sanction for Querétaro and perhaps Atlas is pending, after the brawl at the Corregidora Stadium. Let’s review other cases of Liga Mx

What happened last Saturday in the The Corregidor Stadiuma during the match between Querétaro and Atlas is one of the most violent chapters in the history of Mexican soccer. Previously, the stages of the MX League they have been scenes of brawls and thus the most remembered brawls in the short tournaments were sanctioned.

Morelia vs. Blue Cross – Closure 2011

It was an altercation between fans and players. The Machine reached the second leg of the semifinals with a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard. However, in ’87, Morelia turned it around, a situation that triggered a sky-blue follower to enter the field of play to approach Gerardo Torrado, but Christian Giménez kicked the spontaneous one, an action that sparked a fight on the field, which left nine expelled.

The Disciplinary Commission imposed a six-match ban on Christian Giménez and Jesús Corona, who headbutted Morelia’s physical trainer, Sergio Martín, who received the same sanction.

Tomás Boy received five games; Enrique Meza, Daniel Ipata, Isaac Romo and Miguel Sabah were punished for three duels and Alfonso Jiménez was suspended for two games.

Despite the facts, the Morelos Stadium was not banned and Morelia was able to receive the first leg of the final against Pumas with fans.

Jesús Lomelí, general secretary of the City Council, went to the Jalisco Stadium to close the building, which was banned from a game by Liga MX.

Atlas vs. Chivas – Clausura 2014

On the field of the Jalisco Stadium it was tied 1-1. However, violence took over the building. Already in the last minutes of the match, batons from both squads began a pitched battle, which security personnel tried to stop, who were also beaten.

Hours after the brawl, Jesús Lomelí, secretary general of the City Council, went to the Jalisco Stadium to close the building, which was banned from a game by Liga MX, in addition to reporting that eight police officers and 30 civilians were injured. Atlas moved their next home game to Tres de Marzo.

Atlas vs. Chivas – Clausura 2015

Once again, the Clásico Tapatío was overshadowed by violence at the Jalisco Stadium. On that occasion, the red and black fans began to fight with the police of the building, but just when it fell 1-4 in favor of Chivas they began to invade the field of play, even Gerardo Venegas came to face several spontaneous, while José Manuel de la Torre, coach of Guadalajara at the time, asked for calm from his technical area. However, the match was stopped for 20 minutes.

On behalf of the Guadalajara City Council, the Jalisco was closed for an indefinite time; while the Disciplinary Commission vetoed the property by two parties, in addition to imposing a fine on Atlas of approximately 490 thousand pesos.

Veracruz vs. Tigers – Clausura 2017

The followers of the Tiburones, a team that currently does not participate in Liga MX, crossed the Luis Pirata Fuente in the stands to fight with the members of the Libres and Lokos, a club for Tigres, a team that won that match with a score of 0 -3.

The confrontation occurred in the final moments of the match, for which even Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the felines, pushed policemen, in addition to attacking fans of the rival squad, a situation for which he was sanctioned with two games and one penalty fee.

The Luis Pirata Fuente was banned for one party, Veracruz was fined more than 700 thousand pesos and Tigres for 150 thousand pesos.

Atletico San Luis vs. Queretaro – Opening 2019

The Clásico de la 57 was tainted by acts of violence that took place in the stands of the Alfonso Lastras already in the last moments of the game, when Gallos won it 0-2. Cheers from both teams began to fight in the stands of the building, while other fans had to go onto the pitch to save themselves.

The Disciplinary Commission fined the two organizations six thousand UMA’s, just over half a million pesos, in addition to vetoing the stadium for two games and prohibited access to the cheers of the teams involved in the remaining matches of the contest.

America vs. Cougars – Opening 2021

The Clásico Capitalino that was played at the Azteca Stadium ended with a fight between fans of both teams in one of the stadium’s headers, a situation for which the Disciplinary Commission decided to impose a fine on both teams, although it did not disclose the amount of the fine. the same.

América had a veto notice because a fan invaded the Coloso de Santa Úrsula pitch, something that compromised the integrity of the players and coaching staff.