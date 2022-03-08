This is how Julia Roberts’ twins are on her 17th birthday: “These naughty”

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder They met on the set of the movie ‘TheMexican‘, in which Moder was director of photography. The couple married in 2002 and in 2004 they welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. Their third child, Henry, was born in 2007.

“The thing is, we have these three human beings who They are a complete reflection of the love we have for each other.Roberts told InStyle in 2017.

The actress has now celebrated the twins’ 17th birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram. In the adorable keepsake photo, she appears with Hazel and Phinnaeus as babies: “Seventeen of the sweetest years of life,” she writes alongside several loving emoticons.

The post was met with several comments from both fans and celebrities. In fact, Julia’s niece and new mom, emma robertscommented with red heart emoticons, while another fan wrote: “a beautiful bundle of love“.

What’s more, Danny Moder He also wanted to congratulate his children with a post on his personal Instagram account where share a more current photo of the twins as he writes, “These naughty… turns 17 today. Thank you for helping me through these years of parenthood.”

Although Roberts and Moder like to keep their personal and family lives In private, on some occasions we have been able to see them with their children through their social networks. We also know that they lead a family life of the most fury as they have sometimes mentioned in interviews or in conversations with the press.

After being one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, Julia opened up about their marriage of 19 years and his family in a podcast episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘goop‘ in 2018. The star shared how happy she is to marry Danny and start a life with him:

“Becomes deeperbecomes more complex“, she said of her marriage. “You’re young and you fall in love and you say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to get married and we’re going to build a house and we’re going to have kids,’ and all those things that we all dream about, but don’t you know if you’re going to like the same sofa, and you don’t know if he’s going to want, for example, patterned towels,” she explains.

“Then, of course, the bigger questions are, will you be a parent in a balanced way, that’s in line with the philosophy? You don’t know these things until you do them, and we’re so lucky that there’s kind of a inexplicable harmony in our way of doing things, because we do things differently… but there is something in common that makes all the sense in the world,” Roberts says of their marriage.

At the end the actress adds proudly: “Marrying Danny Moder was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.“.

The first public appearance of the daughter of Julia Roberts

As we have mentioned, the family of Julia Roberts and Danny Moder do not like to give too many details about their personal lives. For this reason, there have not been many times that we have been able to see her three children: Hazel, Phineas and Henry. We have only been able to see them on certain occasions through the social networks of her parents, especially Danny.

However, in July this year Hazel debuted on the red carpet. The 17-year-old attended the premiere of ‘flag-day‘ during the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Hazel posed delighted on the red carpet with her father; both with a smile from ear to ear.

At Cannes, Hazel wore a candy-yellow lace button-down shirt dress and black shoes, while her father wore a classic black tuxedo to promote his film work in ‘Flag Day’, a film featuring Katherine Winnick, Sean Penn, Regina King and Josh Brolin.

Surely you are interested in:

This is the son of Julia Roberts at 14 years old, does he look like the actress?