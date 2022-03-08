They reveal in networks the name of one of the alleged culprits of the violence in La Corregidora











Metro Mexico





The barbarism that occurred last Saturday, March 5, in The corrector during the duel corresponding to the date 9 of the MX League Come in Queretaro and Atlashas left a shower of unknowns about who would be involved in the brawl.

A large number of images of the faces of the aggressors have been spread on social networks; however, in the last few hours, a user named Mario Diazwould have revealed who would be one of the alleged culprits in the acts of violence.

This supposed user, who has deleted his account “for security” and who, according to him, is a member of the bar “The resistance” of the Queretaroaccepted that his face is one of those that appears among the aggressors, which is why he is already “far” from his home.

Mario, assures that he did not participate in the acts of violence, although he accepts his guilt for being an “accomplice”. He shared that he takes legal advice to “show his face” and put the name of Paul Mendoza as one of the main culprits of the violence, exposing the security of The corrector.

“One of the leaders is Paul Mendoza, is one of the most violent and dangerous. The confrontation was already sung, going down on the scoreboard was just a pretext to add fuel to the fire. At Pablo’s order, the guards (because they weren’t even policemen) were going to open the gates that would give us direct access to confront the bar. Atlas“, wrote.

“The same security elements provided points and even firearms in case things got more dense. Originally we were just going to run at the members of Barra 51, but seeing that they grabbed evenly (women and children) and that some began to hide weapons in their clothes, some of us fled. The culprit and the one who gave the orders was Pablo. If something happened to my family, it was Pablo, ”he assured.

In addition, Mario He apologized and affirmed that there were deaths after the brawl, exposing those who try to “polarize” what happened.

“I apologize to those who were affected by the incidents, who lost their lives, exposing the media that try to polarize what happened. It is not convenient for anyone, the leaders of the bars, the club and the Mexican soccer family to know the truth…” he revealed.

The foregoing casts doubt on what the MX League and the authorities, because so far, it has been announced that there is no death.