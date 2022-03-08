CALERA.- They celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Academic Unit of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics (UAMVZ) with the delivery of awards to the founders Juan García Estrada and David Cabral Román, at the hands of their relatives.

The rector of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), Rubén Ibarra Reyes mentioned that the honorees started the school in 1962, which currently has national and international recognition as a faculty of educational quality.

“To speak of the UAMVZ, is to speak to a great extent of the essence of the UAZ, it is to highlight the important effort to have bonding and social function that our institution fulfills, as well as to develop the integral formation of its students who learn among other topics: the food safety; animal health; economic strengthening, that is, fulfilling one of the professions that touch the entire economic and social life of our society”, mentioned the rector.

For his part, the director of the UAMVZ, José Manuel Silva Ramos, affirmed that, with the celebration for the founding of said unit, after two years of the pandemic, they welcome more than a thousand students from their programs to take attend their classes.

In addition, remotely, the president of the Pan American Council for Veterinary Science Education (COPEVET), Rafael Gianella Mondadori, highlighted the work that has been done by the UAMVZ university community to train thousands of generations of veterinarians in six decades, today in its sixtieth anniversary.

For his part, the president of the Mexican Association of Schools and Faculties and Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics (AMEFMVZ), Gustavo Moreno Degollado stated that, for said association, which he chairs, it is a pleasure to celebrate the foundation of one of the most important faculties that our country has in education of veterinary medicine and zootechnics.