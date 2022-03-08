Most clubs have opted for the exemplary sanction and the veto of the La Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro for the remainder of the season

The possibilities for club managers Querétaro White Roosters can be disaffiliated has become a latent option that could be made official tomorrow, after the First Division Assembly.

ESPN is aware that in the midst of trends, the majority of members of the Mx League bidding for an exemplary punishment that would be the separation of the current tenants of the equipment (they have not yet bought it in its entirety), led by Greg Taylor, Gabriel Solares and Manuel Velarde who would be denied any link with the League, since not owning the team before the FMF, they will not be allowed to continue with the contract they currently hold with Jorge Alberto Hank Inzunzaowner of the set of Xolos from Tijuana.

This site was able to learn that through calls that the only entity in favor of maintaining the current owners is the Pachuca Group (Pachuca-Leon), but most clubs have opted for the exemplary sanction and the veto of the The Corregidora Stadium from Queretaro minimum for the remainder of the season even without the team being able to play behind closed doors.

The trend in Liga Mx is to separate owners of Gallos Blancos from the club. picture 7

It is known that the people of roosters today gave his statement in defense of what happened before the plenary session of the Disciplinary Commission, but it will be until tomorrow when the body of the Mexican Soccer Federation issue a resolution which, they assure this medium, will be exemplary, since they want to set a precedent in the history of Mexican soccer.

Different versions have run in relation to what happened. What is a fact is that within the same scenarios people from the Mx League believes that what happened last Saturday is not ruled out that it is an issue unrelated to the modus operandi of normal bars, since what was triggered on Saturday exceeded the line of just a confrontation between “animation groups” of both teams.

Until tonight, 26 arrest warrants have been issued, but no one has been detained. It is expected that in the next few hours the identified aggressors will be captured to proceed with charges and give legal follow-up to what is appropriate in matters of law.