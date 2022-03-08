The Titiritlán International Puppet Festival is back – Latest News from Guatemala

Its authors, Marina Santa Cruz and Luis Morales Soto, over lunch 10 years ago, randomly discussed their ideas and agreed on several of them. “The series of synchrony that we maintained was incredible, so we came to the conclusion that we should write a book,” says the writer. And it is that both have in common the love of good stories and writing.

Both Santa Cruz and Morales They complemented each other perfectly during the writing process, which had three stages: its conception in 2010, the intermediate in 2016 and the final in 2020. In addition, the graphic designer also recognizes that both have different ways of reaching the character: “I am more emotional, I describe more, and Luis is about dialogues”.

The main characters

Victoria has just learned that sometimes it doesn’t matter how many precautions a person takes; some things cannot be avoided. Iván by his side, discovers that it doesn’t matter if you are a powerful magician with a long history in the world, there will always be rivals who will find your weaknesses to take advantage of them. United by love and now separated by forces that are difficult to predict, he must fight to ensure their reunion, while she tries to make the best of a dangerous situation in which she believes she is alone.

Marina Santa Cruz

He was born in Havana, Cuba, to Guatemalan parents. She is a graphic designer by profession. Her favorite genres are epic fantasy, urban fantasy, and teen fantasy. Cassandra Clare and Sarah J. Maas are her favorite writers and her biggest influences. When she’s not writing, she works as a bookseller or creates content for her Booktuber channel.

Her social networks: @MarinaChannel88 and on YouTube MarinaChannel5

Luis Morales Soto

Lover of fantasy, magic and the arcane. Write when a bad idea needs to be explored or a good one

require a break.

Instagram and Twitter: @kdskeitaro

Fact

You can purchase the book at Sophos, Fondo de Cultura Económica, KitaPenas Books & Bistro, Santiaguito Libros, in Quetzaltenago and at the ACCM Bookstore, in La Antigua Guatemala, at a cost of Q150.