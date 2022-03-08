The Oscar nominees share the traditional lunch after the pandemic

Perhaps the race to the Oscars could be getting close, but at Monday’s nominees luncheon in Los Angeles it didn’t feel that way.

Attendees packed a room at the Fairmont Century City hotel for the annual luncheon where nominees hang out together and celebrate. It was a long-awaited moment of reunion for many after a year separated by the pandemic.

Before lunch, the nominees greeted each other excitedly. Will Smith and Denzel Washington, nominated for best actor this year, smiled and shook hands. “CODA” (“CODA: Signs of the Heart”) star Emilia Jones sang with her co-star Daniel Durant, who plays her brother in the film.

Kristen Stewart arrived with fiancée Dylan Meyer, circling the room in a Chanel gown, while Netflix exec Ted Sarandos shook hands with Questlove, whose documentary “Summer of Soul” (“Summer of Soul (… or, when the revolution could not be televised)”) is nominated. Benedict Cumberbatch also turned around to greet the attendees accompanied by his wife Sophie Hunter.

The nominees mingled, ignoring requests to remain seated.

“Just being back together without a hazmat suit is cause for celebration,” said Will Packer, who will produce the ceremony this year. “This is a year like no other, this is THE year.”

During lunch, most chose to ignore their quinoa salad. Bradley Cooper made sure to say hello to Questlove. Steven Spielberg was deep in conversation with Paul Thomas Anderson. Both are nominated for best director.

Lunch was a first for many including Andrew Garfield, nominated for best actor for “tick, tick…Boom”. Garfield said it was a “special moment” to be among fellow nominees like “PTA and Ariana,” referring to Anderson and favorite best supporting actress nominee Ariana DeBose from “West Side Story” who were near.

Kim Morgan, screenwriter of “Nightmare Alley” (“El alley of lost souls”) by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, was a little overwhelmed by the experience since it was also her first time. “I’m a writer,” she said.

Osnat Shurer, producer nominated for the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” said it was a joy to be able to be at lunch. She was thrilled to be able to tell Jessica Chastain that she loved her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” But what she did not expect is that Chastain was also a fan and frequent viewer of “Raya”, thanks to her children.

Near the end of the celebration, Washington gave Garfield and “Belfast” director Kenneth Branagh big hugs, while best supporting actor nominee Troy Kotsur came over to hug Cooper, who is nominated for best picture as a producer. from “Nightmare Alley”.

Something that was on the minds of many were the changes in the teletransmission of the Oscars in which eight categories will be awarded before the transmission begins. Although many have expressed themselves against the decision, others support it.

Bill Corso, an Oscar-nominated hair and makeup artist, is one of the members of the committee that made the decision. In 2004 they gave him his Oscar in a corridor in another attempt to shorten the ceremony, and he said he felt he didn’t have his time.

This change, he hopes, will allow the winners to have that moment on the podium, which will be recorded and edited for inclusion in the telecast.