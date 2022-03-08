the madness, Brent oil price approaches US $ 140 per barrel, due to conflict in Ukraine

Oil is skyrocketing. As Russia is one of the largest producers of crudethe economic sanctions that are being applied against the country that invaded Ukraine, and the possibility of an embargo on its production, is driving the price to unsuspected levels.

Benchmark Brent oil opens the week up more than 10%confirmed some experts on the subject. Crude oil exceeded 130 dollars at the opening of the European day and in the first minutes it was climbing until it approached at $140. It would be the highest price registered since 2008, when a strong international financial crisis broke out. It would also be close to its record, which was 147.50 dollars in that year, which is now driven by the conflict in Ukraine and the almost complete paralysis of Russian oil exports, according to the AFP News agency.

Brent #oil is currently trading above $130 in Asia as talk of western sanctions against oil and gas from #russia intensifies.

It’s hard to see such sanctions not being imposed given the atrocities being committed against #ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SwItIaoohz — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) March 6, 2022

Several international publications have pointed out that the United States is very actively discussing with Europe the possibility of banning imports of Russian oil, as the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, assured on Sunday, while his government is under pressure from legislators to take that step in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are talking with our European partners and allies so that they consider, in a coordinated manner, the idea of ​​​​banning the import of Russian oil and at the same time ensure that there is sufficient supply of Petroleum in the world markets”, said Blinken during an interview granted to CNN from European territory.

*** BRENT CRUDE SURGES ABOVE $135 ON RUSSIAN OIL EMBARGO RISK *** #OOTT – Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 6, 2022

Project to ban imports advances

In fact, US senators, both Republican and Democrat, introduced a bill to ban such imports.. Joe Biden had indicated the day before that “nothing was excluded” in terms of measures related to the matter.

When asked Sunday on CNN, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was more cautious.

Referring to the goal of “making it impossible for (Vladimir) Putin to finance his wars,” he considered that the European Union must “get rid of (its) dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”

This question is more complex for Europe, since Russia contributes 40% of the gas consumed, while the United States supplies only 8% of the total imports of crude or refined oil products.

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla.

Elon Musk said that we must increase production

The situation with oil is delicate and is already reflected in the price of gasoline in many nations of the world. Gasoline, being the dominant energy source, despite the transition to sustainable energy in the world, drags the cost of other products. In the United States, for example, the average price of fuel this Sunday was $4,009 a gallon, while there are states where it exceeds $5,288 a gallon (such as California). In Colombia, one of the pressures on high inflation is being put by the price of gasoline, among others. For that reason, the statement delivered this weekend by Elon Musk, the magnate owner of Tesla, which is dedicated to the production of electric cars, was surprising.

Musk asked to increase oil production, which seemed contradictory to the principles he defends on the energy transition. In fact, on his Twitter account he said that he hated to say it, but believed that there was no other choice, if it comes to confronting the high dependence that countries in Europe and Asia have on Russian oil production.

Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Moreover, he anticipated that what he was saying would surely affect Tesla, but these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary measures. His statements referred to the panorama that the crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine has raised, with energy sources.

Musk, a staunch defender of sustainable energy solutions, accepted that at this time, and despite the progress that the energy transition has made, there is no way to replace – and even less so, with the urgency that is required – oil exports. and Russian gas.

What are oil futures?

Oil futures are the terms with which a contract is described that is agreed at the moment, but that implies deliveries at later dates and that is how oil is traded in the world. Those that were negotiated this Sunday, with the exorbitant price, were for delivery in May

