The-List of actors who played Batman in film and TV

number 27 of Detective Comics it was the first place where it appeared Batmanhero who Bob Kane and Bill Finger created in 1939 and that became an icon of pop culture, jumping from comics to toys, series and movies.

On March 3, it was released in theaters around the world. batmanthe new version of The Dark Knight that was at the hands of Matt Reeves. For this feature film she summoned Robert Pattinsonwho joins The list of the stars that put on the hood of the hero of Gotham City (Gotham).

In this version, a more human Batman is shown, according to some critics, with flaws, who hits but also receives hits and a shot with scars on his back is one of those traits, who hesitates and not all jumps are perfect for him.

The film had its first weekend and only in 4 thousand 417 theaters in the United States and Canada got 128.5 million dollars, one of the best premieres in recent years. Let’s remember that the record keeps it Spider-Man: No Wahy Homewith 260 million 138 thousand 569 dollars, according to Box Office Mojo.

Next we share The list of the actors who, with their performance as Batman, remained in the hearts of fans of the Gotham vigilante and pillar of the Justice League.

7

Lewis G Wilson

The television star, who died in August 2000, was the first actor to portray Batman on screen. This was in a series that Columbia Pictures made in 1943 and that had 15 chapters.

This story also featured Douglas Croft as Robin and the villain was Dr. Daka, played by J. Carroll Naish. That enemy commanded a series of Japanese agents in the framework of World War II.

Although it did not mark a turning point in the history of the hero, it did mean the first time that the history of comics jumped to the screen, in addition to showing the vigilante as a government agent.

6

Adam West

An actor who gave a completely different tone to Batman was Adam West. The actor stripped this hero of the darkness from him and gave it a humorous twist to make it suitable for all audiences.

It is the most distant version of the original, but one of the ones that brought the character closer to everyone. Even according to ETis the favorite version of Christian Bale, despite the fact that his role is completely opposite.

This television production was broadcast between 1966 and 1968 in the United States and had 120 episodes distributed over three seasons. In them he faced several of his best known enemies, such as the Penguinthe Joker and Enigma.

5

Val Kilmer

batmanforever It was perhaps the most controversial movie of the superhero, because for some he was not a good bat man, but others considered that he should have another chance.

This film featured the antagonistic performances of Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones, who played Enigma and Dos Caras, respectively. Also appearing were Chris O’Donnell and Nicole Kidman.

It was released in 1995, after the films with Michael Keaton, who left a stick difficult to overcome. After this film, which was produced by Tim Burton (but which is not part of the stories he told), followed one of the most criticized performances, that of George Clooney.

4

George Clooney

After what Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer did, it came George Clooney As the Dark Knighta role that fans disliked because it had a more humorous cut, which broke with the rhythm that the predecessor films brought.

but the admirers they were not the only dissatisfied With this interpretation, the same Hollywood star was also upset to the degree that he assured about 10 years ago that he keeps a photo of his character to remember that it was a bad choice.

One of the criticisms made of the costumes was that his nipples were visible in the Batman suit. Joel Schumacher defended this clothing by arguing that they wanted to do something anatomical and that he was inspired by seeing Greek statues.

George Clooney played the hero in batman and robin, from 1997. This film featured the antagonists of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman as Mr. Cold and Poison Ivy. It had a budget of 125 million dollars and raised 160 million dollars.

3

Michael Keaton

This is one of the Batman favorites of the fans of the DC universe, because in addition to a performance that was well received for its elements of mystery and darkness, the ideas that the director had Tim Burton They gave a breath back to the Batman franchise.

The first time he donned the Gotham City Guardian hood was in 1989 to Batmanwhich co-starred alongside another of the best Jokers in history, Jack Nicholson. He also had a sequel in 1992, in which he faced the Penguin. The first raised 411.6 million dollars, while the second got 266 million 822 thousand 354 dollars.

Fans of Michael Keaton will be able to see him again in the role of the Dark Knight in 2022, when the film is released Flash.

two

Christian bale

There were three times Christopher Nolan got behind the cameras to film stories of the Dark Knighta success he achieved alongside Christian balewho is one of the favorites to invest in the clothes of the bat man.

The director brought various villains to the screens in the films, such as scarecrowRa’s al Ghul, Bane, Talia Al Ghul and the Joker, who was at the hands of the late Heath Ledger and whose performance earned him an Oscar in 2009.

batman begins (2005) grossed $373.7 million; Dark Knight (2008), one thousand 5 million dollars; and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), one thousand 81 million dollars. This is the best-grossing Batman trilogy at the box office so far.

1

Ben Affleck

Prior to the premiere of batman v superman There were derogatory comments about Ben Affleck’s Batman because his body was different from the one Christian Bale played, but his costumes and battle choreography made him one of the favorites.

A survey he conducted IMDB defined that the role of Affleck is the favorite over all others, including that of his predecessor.

Unlike the other actors, the also interpreter of Daredevil does not have a tape in the DC universe where he is the only protagonist, since the credit of batman v superman he shared it with Henry Cavill.

His other appearances were in Justice League and suicide squad. For her role, she was inspired by arkham origins and in video games Arkham Asylum.

Yes OK batman v superman divided opinions by the way in which the Dark Knight and Superman ironed out their differences, the film achieved a good box office, although it did not reach the Christopher Nolan films. It managed to raise 872.7 million dollars.