The best series of March and April on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar and Filmin

By: Alberto Rey















If this is about the best series of the first months of spring, why should we start this text talking about one that will arrive in the fall? Well, because any news related to “The Rings of Power”, the Amazon Prime Video series set in the universe of “The Lord of the Rings”, automatically becomes news. The same thing happens with the crumbs that HBO will be releasing in the coming months from his first series derived from “Game of Thrones”. Until then, we will have to feed our hunger for series with what March and April television bring: more marvel superheroes and more real characters from American pop culture turned into fiction. We will also have long-awaited returns, such as that of a Courteney Cox or that of an Amy Schumer. Nathalie Poza will once again be at the helm of a police team and Nacho Vigalondo behind the scenes of an international series. And stars like Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway or Jared Leto will appear again on the small screen. Icons of the cinema that before did not even come close to the series and now do not hesitate to embark on television projects. The one who never disgusted television was Michael Mann. The creator who marked the 80s with “Corruption in Miami” He will take us to Tokyo because at almost 80 years old, he is in top form. Like Admiral Picard and like some other series that we review on this page.





