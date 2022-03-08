Taika Waititi lied to Marvel to get director of “Thor: Ragnarok” | Cinema and series

Taika Waititi was in charge of continuing the saga of the ‘God of Thunder’, Thor, since he first assumed to be the mastermind of “Thor: ragnarok”, a function that he repeated for the long-awaited “Thor: love and thunder”, the fourth film of the Super Hero.

Thor and Jane in “Thor: love and thunder”. Photo: Twitter

What perhaps many did not know, until a few days ago, is that Taika Waititi had to lie to be chosen the director of “Thor 3”. In a conversation with “The late late show with James Corden”, Waititi revealed how he got the job and how he fooled the heads of Marvel Studios.

YOU CAN SEE: ”Passion of hawks” 2×15 ONLINE: where to watch the new episode for free?

“Say yes to everything. ‘Absolutely, I can do that. I won’t let you down.’ It’s like getting any job. If you want a job, you have to lie. You have to pretend.” Taika Waititi said loosely.

Taika Waititi continues to record “Thor: love and thunder” with Chris Hemsworth. Photo: Composition/Dissemination/Marvel Studios

It is clear to us that, when applying for a job, we must sell our image and be willing to do everything because we are the best. This is very clear to Waititi, because he has confessed it.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, episode 12 CANCELED: What happened to Telemundo and the chapter?

On the other hand, Taika Waititi recently pointed out that “Thor: love and thunder” has not completed its recordings, even joking that the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can end a day before its premiere. What he has promised us is that “Thor 4” will be better than “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Thor: love and thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Photo: Marvel Studios

“Thor: love and thunder” officially opens on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the United States. In Latin America, it is expected to arrive a few days earlier as “Spider-Man: no way home”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Outlander 6” ONLINE: where and what time to see the premiere of the sixth season?

Natalie Portman She returns as Jane Foster to take Thor’s place. What we do not know is whether they will continue their romance or remain separated, just as it is unknown whether Odin’s son still possesses all of his powers.