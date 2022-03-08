Surely you did not know what Mark Wahlberg keeps in his garage

The American actor, Mark Wahlberg, is not only famous for his Hollywood blockbusters, but he is also known for his luxurious collection of cars. In his garage you can find a Roll Royces emblem, the Phantom Drophead, among others.

The actor Wahlberg is on everyone’s lips for his new premiere on the big screen “Uncharted”along with another great car collector, Tom Holland. Returning to Mark’s garage, you can find a Bentley Azure Tmanufactured between the year 1995 and 2003.

A curious fact related to this model is the 3-year break it had in its manufacture, which it later resumed until 2009. This grand touring car is equipped with a V8which develops 365 horsepower. Its value as well as its engine, are great, It costs more than 150 thousand dollars.

As if all this were not enough, the Phantom Drophead of the actor has a powerful engine V12as the manufacturers and motorcyclists of the English brand say, “It has enough horsepower”. The price of this car in the United States is around 200 thousand dollars. With this car it is impossible to escape from fans and paparazzi.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead

These two beasts of the roads mix elegance, comfort, sportiness due to their large gasoline engines and exclusivity. It is worth remembering that both models are by request and the interior and exterior designs are exclusive and requested by customers.

Inside the Bentley Azure T

These two British brands are famous for being very measured when it comes to providing information about their new launches to the press and in the case of Rolls Royce, only the customers and employees of the factory know how much horsepower the engines have. of their cars.