Strong rumors assure that Britney Spears would have already married.

Britney Spears She is living one of the best stages of her life, and it is that after she managed to eliminate the legal guardianship that her father exercised over her, announced their engagement with the model Sam Ashgari with whom he has been in a relationship for a couple of years.

The couple recently decided to take as romantic vacation and undertook the journey to some paradisiacal beaches, which, although they did not reveal their location, did share some of the moments they lived in that beautiful place.

Britney decided to have this gesture with Ashgari to celebrate her birthday; however, they began to circulater strong rumors that the couple I would have taken advantage of this getaway to get married secretly

Speculation began last Thursday, when the pop star published a series of images of her lover to congratulate him on his birthday, but what raised suspicions is that in the message that accompanied the photographs, Britney referred to sam as ‘my husband‘: ”What an amazing photo of my husband! He is so hardworking and amazes me every day with his passion for life! I am very lucky to be able to share my life with him. Happy Birthday”Spears wrote.

As expected, the fans of the “Princess of Pop” did not go unnoticed by this small detail and questioned the famous artist about it, although none got an answer: ”Wait, husband? Last night he was engaged”, ”Just married?”, ”Husband? Britney explains ”,” Did you get married?”are just some of the comments that can be read.











It should be noted that neither Britney nor Sam have given more details about it, but they do look very much in love and they show it on their social networks.











