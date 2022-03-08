someone has been able to access its source code and data of 300,000 users

Mercado Libre has confirmed that someone has accessed apart from its source code and data from approximately 300,000 users, the same day that the LAPSUS$ group hinted that it would have leaked company data in its possession. LAPSUS$ is the same group behind recent NVIDIA and Samsung leaks.





In its official position, Mercado Libre says that the security protocols have been activated and that it is in the process of making a “Exhaustive analysis“. It also ensures that the initial analysis has shown that there is no evidence that the infrastructure systems have been compromised or that user passwords, account balances or payment cards have been obtained.

The full position is as follows:

“We have recently detected that part of the Mercado Libre, Inc. source code has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and are conducting a thorough analysis. Although the data of approximately 300,000 users (out of nearly 140 million unique active users) was accessed, so far – and based on our initial analysis – we have not found any evidence that our infrastructure systems have been compromised or that they have been compromised. obtained user passwords, account balances, investments, financial or payment card information. We are taking strict measures to prevent further incidents.”

We have requested information from Mercado Libre on whether there are any recommendations to users derived from the leak.