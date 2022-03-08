Small gestures for big victories in feminism

Film and music still have a long way to go on issues of gender equality, despite the air of progress they project. But actors and actresses are not measured with the same standard in terms of age, physique and salary. The same happens in fashion, although it is one of the few sectors where women earn more than men, but are slaves to a stereotype of beauty based on youth and thinness. That is why any gesture or claim is considered a victory, although there is still a long way to go to win the war.

The triumphs of Sunday at the Gaudí of Neus Ballús and Carla Roquet are very important and the historic one of Carla Simón in Berlin, but only two years ago no woman was nominated for best director at the Oscars. Something that Natalie Portman denounced in her Dior dress, in which she had embroidered the names of the directors who had released good films that year, but that the Academy had ignored.

Natalie Portman at the 2020 Oscars with the names of the directors forgotten by the Academy, embroidered on her dress The vanguard

In 2015, the audience at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles stood up to applaud Patricia Arquette, best supporting actress for boyhood . His Oscar dedicated it “to all the women who have given birth, who pay their taxes and who are citizens of this nation, we have fought for the rights of everyone else. It’s about time we have, once and for all, equal pay (as men) and equal rights for women in America.” Frances McDormand also called for equality as well as racial diversity when she collected her Oscar in 2017 for Three billboards outside .

Patricia Arquette, best supporting actress for ‘Boyhood’, in 2015, claiming gender equality Kevin Winter/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence or Emma Watson had previously denounced the inequality of salaries between men and women in the world of cinema. The Harry Potter actress is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and in 2014 she presented the campaign HeforShe to combat this type of discrimination. In her remembered speech, she declared herself a feminist since she was called “bossy” at the age of 8, for wanting to direct the plays, “but the boys were not told the same.”

Emma Watson defends the ‘HerforShe’ campaign, as ambassador of ZCVA

In action movies, superheroines are becoming more and more prominent. The success of wonder-woman starring Gal Gadot, is an example, in addition to the black widow or cat woman . This list could also include Lara Croft or Imperator Furiosa from mad max leaving behind the image of the woman protected by a hero.

Reese Witherspoon last week upon arrival at the Screen Actors Guild Awards) jordan strauss

Resse Witherspoon is one of the smartest actresses in Hollywood. She is a defender of #Metoo (which she suffered in the first person), when she passed the barrier of 40, she discovered how difficult it was to find good roles for women her age. After receiving “one of the worst scripts she had ever read”, her agent told her that some other actress would take it, “that lit the fuse because if it’s not good for me it’s not good for anyone. I don’t want to see actresses I admire and respect in stupid roles.” Witherspoon created a clearly feminist media empire, which adapts books, which are part of her followed book club. The movies Wild and lost soul or the series big little lies are some examples.

Leticia Dolera with her feminist book ‘Bite the apple’ DANI DUCH

In Spain, the situation is not very different from the United States. Leticia Dolera is the actress and film director who raises the flag of feminism. This is how she expresses it in the series that she directs and in the book bite the apple .

Natalia de Molina at the Goya 2019, with the vindictive fan The vanguard

At the 2019 Goya Awards, through red fans, the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media launched a campaign against gender violence and to demand more female presence in the cinema. Many actors and actresses joined the initiative. One of them was Natalia de Molina, a declared feminist, who published shocking messages on the networks on the subject.

Lourdes Leon with unshaven armpits at the Met gala, held last September (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

In fashion, it is more difficult to change these paradigms, but gestures such as apparently appearing without makeup or wearing gray hair can be a small step towards liberalization. Although the most visible has so far been not shaving, which is defended by Lourdes Leon, Paris Jackson, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore or Amaia.

Ana Guerra and Aitana in ‘Operation Triumph’ singing ‘Lo malo’ RTVE

Currently in music, where reggaeton spreads sexist and denigrating lyrics for women, themes such as The bad sung by Aitana and Ana Guerra or lately Ow mom by Rigoberta Bandini are elevated as hymns and are small gestures to create a world with more gender equality.