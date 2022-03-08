She is the woman who stands between Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer

Everyone will believe that her character is a victim, but as the chapters progress, it will be seen that this woman, who stands between the characters of Maite Perroni and Alexander Speitzer on “Dark Desire”is not exactly that.

In the second season of the production, which premiered on Wednesday, the actress Ariana Saavedra gives life to “Julieta Lazcano”, Darío’s (Speitzer) fiancée, who had a special relationship with Alma (Perroni).

“She is an innocent, naive girl who falls in love for the first time and like all of us who go through it, we have a veil on our faces,” she says.

“When you run the chapters there are characters who say what supposedly happened and sometimes they show her as a super dramatic victim, but she really is a girl who would surprise you, she faces things, but you have to season her beforehand,” she adds.

The first installment of “Dark Desire” begins with Alma, a married woman, experiencing a passionate weekend away from home, ending all in tragedy.

“We are not going because of the stereotypes, that the character is a strawberry girl, but that she has a certain world, but also tragedy. It is good that seeing the body is normalized and that sexuality is talked about with awareness,” Ariana considers.

The second season was recorded during the second quarter of 2021, when Covid-19 infections had dropped.

At least among the cast directed by Kenya Márquez and Pitipol Ibarra, there were no sick people, says the actress.

After “Dark Desire”, Ariana joined the third season of “Control Z”, with an important character in the plot.

“That was the one that opened the doors for me to everything that has come after,” says Ariana, a Venezuelan who has been living in Mexico for six years, almost a quarter of her life.

