Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian together at the Balenciaga show

The 360° parade of Balenciaga was one of the events most anticipated in paris fashion weekstarting with the invitations that caused a stir since they reached the hands of their assistants, being an old iPhone that contained all the data of the parade In the back. Ending with the uncertainty that caused us the fact of how the firm would show its support and empathy towards Ukraine, but definitely what it did Demna Gvasaliacreative director, was more than we could have imagined we would see.

To show the 69 silhouettes that make up the Autumn / Winter 2022-2023 collection of Balenciagathe signature caused snow to fall on the Le Bourget exhibition park while Demna Gvasalia recited a Ukrainian poem as a symbol of support for the victims, dedicating the show “to courage, resistance and the victory of love and peace.”

However, these acts were only the beginning, since the designer also incorporated another memorable action in solidarity into his show, by placing a t-shirt in the colors of the flag of Ukraine. Which did not hesitate to become famous as Salma Hayekwho posted a photo posing with kim kardashianone of the most iconic moments of the show.



Photo: Instagram @salmahayek

Salma Hayek’s look

Although all the parade It was an unparalleled act, since its inception we were eagerly waiting to see the outfits of the celebrities who attended the event, which could not miss one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood as it is Salma Hayekwho arrived accompanied by her daughter Valentina Paloma, her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault and her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

She wore a black lingerie skirt with lace details at the bottom, a long-sleeved sweater that she combined with a blue shirt and pointed-toe boots. She later ditched the blue shirt to wear the yellow and blue shirt in support of Ukraine and pose alongside kim kardashian.



Photo: Instagram @jennifer_yepez

To finish your lookthe actress wore accessories such as sunglasses, a handbag Balenciaga and silver accessories. As well as a natural makeup with a little pink lipstick and a hair with subtle waves.



Photo: Instagram @jennifer_yepez

Kim Kardashian look

Taped by the seal of the Parisian firm, it was like kim kardashian came to the show to leave everyone with their mouths open. It is no secret that the socialite has lately flooded her closet with outfits from this brand, so her arrival was one of the most anticipated and, later, one of the most impressive, when she wore look 27 entitled “Awar”, which then we saw on the catwalk Balenciagawithout a doubt, one of the most daring and daring outfits by Demna.



Photo: Instagram @demnagram

To wear this look, kim kardashian She had to wear leggings and a black sports top underneath that they later began to cover with the yellow tape with the brand’s seal. Finally, the creator of Skims accessorized it with an Hourglass bag, which was also covered with the ribbon, and black sunglasses.



Photo: Instagram @demnagram / @kimkardashian

