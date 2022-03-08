Russian gymnast criticized for the letter “Z” on his uniform. What does it mean?

Russian athlete investigated for controversial detail in uniform 1:40

(CNN) — The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has criticized Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak’s “offensive behaviour” at an Artistic Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar.



The FIG did not give details about the conduct it condemned. But the statement came after the 20-year-old gymnast had the letter “Z” plastered on his uniform while he stood next to Ukrainian athlete Illia Kovtun on the podium. Kovtun won gold and Kuliak bronze on the parallel bars on Saturday.

The organization that oversees Russian gymnasts acknowledged in a statement that Kuliak’s display violated FIG rules. However, he expressed the organization’s support for his actions.

The letter “Z” has been displayed on tanks and vehicles used by the Russian Army in its operations in Ukraine and has become a symbol of support for the invasion.

Propaganda videos on social media appear to show supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing clothing with the “Z” symbol, waving Russian flags and chanting pro-Russian slogans.

“The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his offensive behavior at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” read a statement from the body this Sunday.

Vasily Titov, director of the Russian Federation of Artistic Gymnastics (FSGR, for its acronym in English), told the Russian publication MK on Monday that Kuliak has the full support of the governing body. The FSGR cited the article on its official website.

“I don’t think Ivan wanted to make a special demonstration, but we will support him in any case,” he said.

“It was a violation of the FIG-approved uniform. I think they can sanction it, they can also withdraw us from participation. But they had already withdrawn us.”

CNN has contacted the FSGR but has not yet received a response.

The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation told CNN that its procedures prevent it from commenting on pending cases or potential cases.

In a statement on Friday, the FIG announced that, as of March 7, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, will not be allowed to participate in official FIG-sanctioned competitions, following the advice of the International Olympic Committee which recommended the ban last week.

The decision comes as the United Nations estimates that more than 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since February 24. Ukraine and Russia held a third round of talks on Monday, according to negotiators, as fighting continues across the country.