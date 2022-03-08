Rey Martínez is sincere after defeat with Chocolatito: …

Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez was honest after the defeat he suffered against Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez by unanimous decision and assured that he lacked physical condition.

“In two, three rounds I felt that I had touched him, hurt him,” he replied in an interview with the TV channel Youtube, FightHub TV. “But he didn’t bring the legs, the drive, the condition to keep pressing to finish it off. I missed that extra bit of air. Hopefully there will be a rematch.”

The one from the Mexico City he fell by cards of 116-112, 117-110 and 118-110 in favor of the Nicaraguan boxer.

He had four weeks notice to hold his camp, after Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada couldn’t face Chocolate for getting coronavirus.

“More than anything about the blows, I felt tied, I felt after the sixth, eighth, I felt suffocated, that I wanted to continue throwing blows, which was what I lacked,” shared the one from Tepito. “Very happy, excited that we got out of the fight without problems. More than anything there was nothing else. We lacked air, legs and came back stronger than ever”.

The honesty of Rey Martínez after the defeat with Chocolatito

After he failed to make weight by just over a pound over the super flyweight division’s limit (115 pounds), King He commented that he did not want to force himself and had little time to prepare.

“We want that rematch with more time in advance, about two months, a month and a half without problems,” he commented on facing again Roman. “More than for the fight, we work for the weight.”

King Martinez He assured that on his birthday he was eating and when he entered as a relief, he could not arrive in better condition to fight with Chocolatito Gonzalez.

“As soon as possible,” he said of a possible second crash. “With a month and a half, working perfectly, we would arrive well. With four weeks and then on my birthday he eats and eats and we work on the weight. Very happy, excited with the performance that came out today.”