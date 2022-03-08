Reveal Avicii’s heartbreaking statements before he died

Three years after his death, the figure of Tim Berglingbetter known as aviciiSwedish producer and DJ, continues to be present in music lovers, even more so with the recent publication of a book entitled “Tim- Avicii’s Official Biography”, where his last words are revealed before taking his own life at 28 years.

The material collects the heartbreaking statements that the musician wrote during his stay in several detox clinics: “I have had a very hard time having to accept that I will never drink again. All the doctors have recommended that I have to wait a year before I can even have a beer,” he said. “Yeah, I haven’t listened to most of the doctors, but I’ve heard a couple who tell me everything was fine if I was careful,” Avicii recounted, according to TMZduring his stay in a rehabilitation center in Ibiza, Spain.

“I was ignorant and childish while touring the entire planet, on an endless tour that repeats itself when you finish it,” he added. With those words. Tim Bergling was honest about his hard detoxification process after dealing with various addictions to drugs and alcohol, in addition to the pressure he endured due to his intense and constant work: “You come back on tour again and again. Those days that I spent in the hospital were the days with the least anxiety and stress that I remember from my last six years.

“That was my real vacation, as depressing as it sounds,” he added. As a call for help, Avicii recounted: “I need someone to explain this to me in a crude and rudimentary way. Ouch, pain. Why this pain now? An uncomfortable feeling. The Tim of the future can handle the pain. The Tim of the future tolerates pain better than present Tim because there are more pressing pains to deal with in the present.” “The detachment of the soul is the last step before the restart”, this would have been, according to its producer, one of the last sentences that the Swedish artist wrote in his diary before taking his own life on April 20, 2018 in Muscat, Oman.

Avicci’s sad goodbye

The great star of electronic music passed away in 2018, at just 28 years old, after retiring from the stage due to health problems related to alcohol consumption and anxiety.

In 2016, the Swedish musician announced his withdrawal from the stage, at least temporarily, to explore other fields, although he did not close the door to return.

In a letter to his followers he pointed out: “My path has been full of successes, but not without shocks. I have become an adult while growing as an artist, I have learned to know myself better and realize that there are many things to do with my lifetime”.

His unexpected death in a hotel complex in Oman, in an apparent suicide, shocked the world of electronic music.

Born in Stockholm on September 8, 1989, Avicii reached global prominence in 2011 as a DJ and producer of electronic music thanks to the song “Levels”.

His career had hits like “Hey Brother”, albums like “True” (2013) or “Stories” (2015), and collaborations with artists like Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams or Rita Ora.

“He really struggled with thoughts about the meaning of things, life, happiness. Now he had no strength, he wanted to find peace,” his family said in a statement days after his death.

