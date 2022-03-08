Rapper Kodak Black tries to date Kim Kardashian again

ads

Recent shooting victim Kodak Black isn’t letting a flesh wound ruin his chances of dating Kim Kardashian.

The 24-year-old rapper, who was shot in the leg after a Super Bowl party in Los Angeles last month, explained why the 41-year-old reality superstar should give him a shot in an Instagram post. of Monday.

“You need a real N—a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae ain’t even been to play 😈 Real Gangsta @kimkardashian,” Kodak captioned a photo of himself wrapped in yellow caution tape, mimicking a recent Balenciaga ensemble worn by Kardashian.

She reached out to the Skims founder via social media in 2018 when her estranged husband, Kanye West, was “on a doozy,” as Kodak put it.

Kodak’s latest proposal comes after a judge declared Kardashian legally single as she and West, 44, continue their divorce proceedings. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

The rapper mimicked one of Kardashian’s latest outfits in his Instagram post. Kodak Black/Instagram

Kodak may be aware of Kardashian’s newfound status in the California court system, but it seems she’s unaware of her burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson.

Fans first noticed the chemistry between Kardashian and the comedian, 28, after the two shared an on-screen kiss in an “Aladdin”-themed skit on “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021.

They have since vacationed together in the Bahamas and enjoyed date nights in Davidson’s native New York City, as well as Kardashian’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Since Kardashian quit, West has dated several women, including model Vinetria, actress Julia Fox, and most recently Chaney Jones, who looks like Kim K. However, that hasn’t stopped West from repeatedly begging Kardashian. to accept it back.

Meanwhile, Kodak has previously been linked with City Girls MC Yung Miami.

