Prosecutor’s Office executes 21 simultaneous searches; goes for 26 alleged aggressors of Querétaro-Atlas

The Querétaro prosecutor’s office 21 simultaneous searches in various municipalities to try to capture 26 subjects accused of injuries in the game between Gallos Blancos and Atlas.

The authorities identified the 26 main aggressors, all male.

The defendants are identified as: Adrian “N”, Juan Gerardo “N”, Marco Antonio “N”, Víctor Mario “N”, Josue Natael “N”, Luis Alberto “N”, Víctor “N”, Juan Carlos “N”, Ángel “N” , Hugo “N”, Ignacio “N”, Jesús “N”, Jesús Alberto “N”, José Alfredo “N”, Iván “N”, Jaime Fernando “N”, Christian “N”, Eduardo “N”, Edgar Emmanuel “N”, Mario Alberto “N”, Juan Pablo “N”, Juan Manuel “N”, Brandon “N”, Edgar León “N”, Miguel Ángel “N”, Carlos Alberto “N”, Jonathan Carlos “N ” and Omar “N”.

It may interest you: Querétaro: 26 injured by brawl in La Corregidora; three remain serious

The operation is carried out by the Specialized Homicide Investigation Unit, made up of ministerial, expert and investigative police personnel, with the support of the State Police.

The prosecutor’s office reported that it has search warrants for inspections in the municipalities of Querétaro, El Marqués, Corregidora, Colón and San Juan del Río.