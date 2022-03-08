“Perhaps WWE’s money is not worth the sacrifice”

During his eight years in WWE, Finn Bálor has been very successful – without going any further, he is the current United States Champion – but he has also had to make many sacrifices, such as spending more time than you would like away from your family. About this he himself was honest in his recent interview in After the Bell. He is unclear if the money is worth all he has to put aside.

► “WWE’s money is not worth the sacrifice”

“In life, every time someone doubts you, you want to prove them wrong. And you want to prove them wrong and I’m right. I’m that good, I’m able to do that and I can be successful. No matter how successful he’s been, whether in the ring or out of the ring, some people still doubt it, some people still question it, or don’t fully accept it. I haven’t fully psychoanalyzed myself, but I’m sure that’s part of the determining factor. That wanting to show people that I can do it, I think if you lose that feeling, why else would you be doing it? For money?

“I’ll be honest, the money is not that good for the amount of pain we went through and being away from my family for 20 years. I struggle with myself all the time as to: is it worth being out of Ireland for 20 years with this money? In 10 years, when my family, people start disappearing, my friends leave, will the money be worth the sacrifice I’ve made? Not the physical sacrifice, the sacrifice of being away from your loved ones for literally 20 years. Simply having phone call relationships with people or texting relationships with people you grew up with or love.

“I don’t have children, but I have 12 nieces and nephews and I love them, but they know me as Finn Balor, they don’t know me as Fergal, their uncle, the real person. They only know their uncle on television. I struggle with these things all the time, is it worth the sacrifice? Not the physical sacrifice, the living sacrifice.”