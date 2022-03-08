Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem shine at the Oscar lunch

Javier Romualdo Los Angeles (USA), March 7 It was the big moment of the Oscar lunch: Javier Bardem went up on stage to take a photo with the rest of the nominees, and then the presenter called Penelope Cruz. The room broke into applause and the couple did not contain the emotion when posing together in a historical image. The Spaniards received countless greetings, compliments and hugs during the lunch of the 94th edition of the Oscars (known as the Oscar nominees’ luncheon) which, barely without restrictions due to the pandemic, once again brought together several of them at the Fairmont Hotel in Los Angeles. Hollywood’s biggest stars. Guillermo del Toro, Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper were some of the guests at the meal. Also in attendance were musicians such as singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, candidates for best song for “No Time To Die,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of the soundtrack for “Encanto.” The event, which could not be held last year due to the pandemic, kicked off the final stretch of the Oscars, just a few days before the final voting begins. CRUZ AND BARDEM, TOGETHER AND EXCITED IN THE NOMINATED PHOTO Unlike other years, the Hollywood Academy did not take the traditional nominee photo. Instead, he brought the candidates up on stage to have their portraits taken in smaller groups. However, he had the detail of placing Cruz and Bardem in the same photograph, despite the fact that they are candidates for different projects (she for “Madres Paralelas” and he for “Being The Ricardos”). The moment was even more special because Alfred Molina, a British actor of Spanish origin, was in charge of announcing the names. He first called Bardem, received with a standing ovation, and then his “dear Cruz”, words after which Bardem exclaimed “come on!” full of joy and smiled at his wife. Several guests crowded in to capture the moment, including Jessica Chastain, also an Oscar nominee for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and Cruz’s partner in “The 355.” After the photo, the two merged into a long hug. Upon her arrival at the event, Cruz told Efe that she was “very well” and “very happy” to be back in Los Angeles. The affection that Hollywood has for the Spanish became evident at her table, one of the busiest and where they shared a chat with Steven Spielberg. WILL SMITH, “SELFIES” MAGNET In front of them was Will Smith, the last to arrive, but enthusiastic and willing to take a “selfie” with everyone who asked him while he walked between the tables to greet colleagues like Denzel Washington and Aunjanue Ellis. Others, like the Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino and the Mexican Guillermo del Toro, preferred to have longer conversations at their tables. Whether they were quiet or agitated, the nominees were received by the president of the Hollywood Academy, David Rubin, who took the opportunity to show the institution’s support for those affected by the war in Ukraine. “We are part of an industry that makes people feel something… Not many media evoke emotions the way movies do,” he said after celebrating the fact of being together in the same room “without protective equipment.” . Not all the guests at this particular lunch were known to the general public. Among the tables there were also sound technicians, make-up artists, set designers… and, in short, professionals of the trades that make cinema possible. A GREAT HISPANIC PRESENCE This year, in addition, there was a great Hispanic presence and quite a lot of Spanish was heard thanks to figures such as the Mexican Carlos López Estrada (“Raya and The Last Dragon”), the actress Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Lin- Manuel Miranda (“Charm”). At the entrance, Spaniards Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez, candidates for best animated short for “The Windshield Wiper”, toasted with Chileans Hugo Cobarrubias and Tevo Díaz, nominated in the same category for “Bestia”. The nomination was a “party”, an “award” and an “experience” after years of hard work, they all agreed. The Oscars will be delivered on March 27 from Los Angeles. EFE romu/llb/rrt (photo)